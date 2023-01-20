ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Runway expansion begins at Middle Georgia Regional Airport

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Middle Georgia Regional Airport celebrated a huge step toward the future today by breaking ground on a runway expansion project. “This runway extension represents what we’ve all been feeling the past several years—that we’re taking off. But we’re taking off together,” said Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller.
Macon man arrested for entering auto in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of entering auto and trespassing offenses that began earlier this month. 25-year-old Reshawn Brown of Macon was arrested following an investigation at a Holiday Inn Express on Sam Nunn Boulevard. On January 6th, Perry Police...
Two juveniles in Knoxville TN jail following string of Warner Robins gun store burglaries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two juveniles are in jail after a string of burglaries, beginning in Warner Robins, led to their arrest in Knoxville Tennessee. The Warner Robins Police Department states that on January 16th, the two juvenile males broke into Oakridge Arms on Moody Road and Centerville Gun & Pawn on Houston Lake Road. Investigators say they also attempted to break into Chuck's Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard but were unsuccessful.
Miller Elementary School 'soars' with new principal

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Miller Elementary School has welcomed a new principal following the retirement of their former principal, Elizabeth Johnson. On January 17th, during their meeting, the Houston County Board of Education (BOE) named Dr. Dana Brock as Miller's next principal. Following the announcement, Dr. Brock said, "I...
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Warner Robins. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan, of Macon, 22-year-old Tionne Beasley, of Macon, and 19-year-old Vincent Winston, of Perry, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Cooper.
Houston Co. band to perform in Athens

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's an opportunity many students like Jonah Davis say they've always been pushed to work towards, and there's a list of people to thank. "Really my father and all the percussion instructors, the other band directors," Jonah said. This Thursday the Houston County High School...
Monroe County Deputies arrest Macon man on gun and drug charges

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was arrested in Monroe County following an alert on a stolen car. According to Monroe County Deputies, an alert from the Flock Camera System notified the Sheriff's Office about a stolen vehicle, which deputies quickly located on Pate Road.
Northside High welcomes head football coach

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Northside High School is welcoming a new addition to its athletics department. The school announced its hiring of Ben Bailey to serve as the Eagle's new head football coach on January 17th. A meet and greet will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. in...
The Whistling Hens perform their newest release at GCSU

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 'Music composers are at best, whistling hens." Those were the expressed sentiments of a male music critic who inspired an all-female group called the 'Whistling Hens'. The group performed "Reacting to the Landscape: Music by women composers" at GCSU's Max Noah Recital Hall on Monday. Since...
