wgxa.tv
Homeless encampments pushed to new areas, while homelessness remains the issue
Homelessness is an on-going issue. For them, and for property owners. Many of the homeless congregate in makeshift "tent cities". Today, some of those people and their belongings were cleared from railroad property along the Ocmulgee River in Macon, Ga. In a tent city under the Spring Street Bridge, many...
wgxa.tv
Runway expansion begins at Middle Georgia Regional Airport
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Middle Georgia Regional Airport celebrated a huge step toward the future today by breaking ground on a runway expansion project. “This runway extension represents what we’ve all been feeling the past several years—that we’re taking off. But we’re taking off together,” said Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller.
wgxa.tv
Dollar General employee arrested after multiple fraudulent purchases at Perry store
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Perry Dollar General employee has been arrested after investigators say she made dozens of fraudulent charges at the Dollar General on Plaza Drive. According to Perry PD, 32-year-old Vanessa Brownlee, from Warner Robins, made over 150 fraudulent transactions at the store. An investigation on Monday...
wgxa.tv
Macon man arrested for entering auto in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police have made an arrest in connection to a string of entering auto and trespassing offenses that began earlier this month. 25-year-old Reshawn Brown of Macon was arrested following an investigation at a Holiday Inn Express on Sam Nunn Boulevard. On January 6th, Perry Police...
wgxa.tv
Two juveniles in Knoxville TN jail following string of Warner Robins gun store burglaries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two juveniles are in jail after a string of burglaries, beginning in Warner Robins, led to their arrest in Knoxville Tennessee. The Warner Robins Police Department states that on January 16th, the two juvenile males broke into Oakridge Arms on Moody Road and Centerville Gun & Pawn on Houston Lake Road. Investigators say they also attempted to break into Chuck's Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard but were unsuccessful.
wgxa.tv
Man shot to death in parking lot of Macon fast-food restaurant, suspect on the run
UPDATE (3:30 P.M.) -- The victim of the shooting has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin Georgia. His family has been notified, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after deputies say he was shot to death in his...
wgxa.tv
Miller Elementary School 'soars' with new principal
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Miller Elementary School has welcomed a new principal following the retirement of their former principal, Elizabeth Johnson. On January 17th, during their meeting, the Houston County Board of Education (BOE) named Dr. Dana Brock as Miller's next principal. Following the announcement, Dr. Brock said, "I...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Warner Robins. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan, of Macon, 22-year-old Tionne Beasley, of Macon, and 19-year-old Vincent Winston, of Perry, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Cooper.
wgxa.tv
Bicentennial 200 looking for local artists to showcase their art in 'new' Macon Mall
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon 200 calls on local artists for its upcoming art show. The Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial Committee is planning a 2023 exhibition for the newly renovated Macon Mall. The exhibition is open to local artists residing in Macon-Bibb and encourages artists of all mediums to participate. This...
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. band to perform in Athens
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's an opportunity many students like Jonah Davis say they've always been pushed to work towards, and there's a list of people to thank. "Really my father and all the percussion instructors, the other band directors," Jonah said. This Thursday the Houston County High School...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputies arrest Macon man on gun and drug charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was arrested in Monroe County following an alert on a stolen car. According to Monroe County Deputies, an alert from the Flock Camera System notified the Sheriff's Office about a stolen vehicle, which deputies quickly located on Pate Road.
wgxa.tv
Jones County Deputies looking for five men in connection to weekend armed robbery
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for five men in connection to an armed robbery over the weekend. In a Facebook post made by the Jones County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, it is stated that four masked men and another man, who wasn't wearing a mask, robbed the 49er Mart early that morning.
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Woman charged with murder for setting up ambush at Macon apartment
MACON, Ga. -- After a man was shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments, Bibb County deputies immediately made an arrest for murder, but WGXA has learned the woman charged isn't accused of pulling the trigger. Jada Johnson, 27, is charged with felony murder for the death of 39-year-old Waymond...
wgxa.tv
'He was targeted': Neighbors recall night gunmen fired at family of three in driveway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A father, a mother, and a daughter, all victims of a Friday night triple shooting. "All you could see is blue lights from one end to the other end you had firetruck, a couple of ambulances," said one resident. Around 11 pm Bibb County Sheriffs Office investigated...
wgxa.tv
Northside High welcomes head football coach
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Northside High School is welcoming a new addition to its athletics department. The school announced its hiring of Ben Bailey to serve as the Eagle's new head football coach on January 17th. A meet and greet will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. in...
wgxa.tv
The Whistling Hens perform their newest release at GCSU
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 'Music composers are at best, whistling hens." Those were the expressed sentiments of a male music critic who inspired an all-female group called the 'Whistling Hens'. The group performed "Reacting to the Landscape: Music by women composers" at GCSU's Max Noah Recital Hall on Monday. Since...
wgxa.tv
'Our guys found a way to battle back': Coach Gary talks wins, losses, and team goals
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer men's last couple of games can best be described as a 'battle' with some wins and losses. Recently, the team beat VMI 69-61 and lost against UNCG 59-48. Speaking with the press about these two games, Coach Gary echoed some of the same sentiments Coach...
