Flint, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church

DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak seeking ways to make parking easier for residents, visitors

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – After the city of Royal Oak installed a new parking system in 2021, the hope was to improve parking violations and accessibility. But it appears that the parking issues have only gotten worse. A recent parking study done in downtown Royal Oak compared habits in...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash cleared on westbound I-94 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The multiple-vehicle crash that caused the closure of the westbound lanes on I-94 in Macomb County has been cleared. A crash has caused the closure of two lanes in Macomb County. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. MCSO shared the information regarding the...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State University program provides free Narcan in vending machines

DETROIT – A Wayne State University program is working to help people overdosing on an opioid, one vending machine at a time. Narcan vending machines are becoming more and more popular. It’s like your ordinary vending machine but instead of being filled with snacks, there are doses of life-saving medicine.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
DETROIT, MI

