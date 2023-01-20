Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said. Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials. She is accused of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with other Metro Detroit areas under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm timing and duration:. 5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say. A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe Park man uses fake company to hide that he sold $10M in drugs to actual business owner
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Park man used a fake company to hide that he sold $10 million worth of drugs to one person -- the owner of the real company he worked for, according to federal officials. Matthew D. Adams, of Grosse Pointe Park, has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church
DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak seeking ways to make parking easier for residents, visitors
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – After the city of Royal Oak installed a new parking system in 2021, the hope was to improve parking violations and accessibility. But it appears that the parking issues have only gotten worse. A recent parking study done in downtown Royal Oak compared habits in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools announces Wednesday closure ahead of winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, district officials announced on Tuesday evening. The decision was made to ensure the “safety of students and staff” as the area prepares to get up to six inches of snow. The National Weather Service...
ClickOnDetroit.com
String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s been awful’: Family wants answers for Michigan man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Months of investigating have given an Ann Arbor family precious few answers in the mysterious freeway death of their loved one. Michigan State Police say Trevor Woolery was killed in October in a hit-and-run near Ann Arbor. But Woolery’s family doesn’t understand how he ended...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash cleared on westbound I-94 in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The multiple-vehicle crash that caused the closure of the westbound lanes on I-94 in Macomb County has been cleared. A crash has caused the closure of two lanes in Macomb County. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. MCSO shared the information regarding the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University program provides free Narcan in vending machines
DETROIT – A Wayne State University program is working to help people overdosing on an opioid, one vending machine at a time. Narcan vending machines are becoming more and more popular. It’s like your ordinary vending machine but instead of being filled with snacks, there are doses of life-saving medicine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library
DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County woman 1 of 6 charged with multiple felonies in violent Atlanta protest
ATLANTA – A Wayne County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after she was arrested in protests that turned violent in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia, released the names of six people charged in the Atlanta protests that ended violently on Jan. 21.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s TheRide: Bus service delays, detours possible during winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, warned commuters on Tuesday evening that service could be interrupted on Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated snowfall. “Due to the upcoming winter storm on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday January 26, service may be delayed or...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 22-year-old man’s body found on freeway near Detroit/Dearborn border -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit. The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday; 6-8 inches of snow possible
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and the rest of the area is now under a winter weather advisory. The winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties.
