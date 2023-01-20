ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Awesome Festivals Happening In New York In February

Cabin Fever is starting to set in for a lot of people in New York. If this is you and you're hoping to get out of the house, check out some of these festivals. We often talk about how much there is to do in New York throughout the year. In the winter, that list feels like it starts to dwindle a bit. But it really doesn't. There's still a ton to do. This is when many organizations come up with some really cool annual festivals that will keep you entertained.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television

After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State

Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?

The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

