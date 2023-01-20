Read full article on original website
Related
8 Awesome Festivals Happening In New York In February
Cabin Fever is starting to set in for a lot of people in New York. If this is you and you're hoping to get out of the house, check out some of these festivals. We often talk about how much there is to do in New York throughout the year. In the winter, that list feels like it starts to dwindle a bit. But it really doesn't. There's still a ton to do. This is when many organizations come up with some really cool annual festivals that will keep you entertained.
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
Third prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. While no one won the jackpot in Monday night's drawing, a third prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold in West Seneca. The winning numbers for January 23, 2023 drawing are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. The power play...
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Large Snowstorm Triggers Winter Storm Watch In New York
A massive snowstorm is coming through New York this week and it has already triggered a Winter Weather Warning. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Storm Warning starting on Wednesday morning at 1 am. The Winter Storm Warning will be in place until 7 pm on...
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
flackbroadcasting.com
Exam schedules released to become a licensed New York State fishing, hunting and recreation guide
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced exam schedules for individuals seeking to become licensed guides. DEC is offering exams for guiding in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock or ice climbing. A guide must be at least 18 years of age....
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State
Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks. Many of us have lived here our entire lives, yet haven't seen some of the most famous landmarks in the Empire State. We stay in our own little part of the state and don't venture off the 90 much to see the rest.
Massive Snowstorm Is Heading For Southern Ontario
It looks like our neighbors to the North will be some of the snow that will move across Western New York this week.
Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
Did You Know These 5 Iconic Food Brands Are From Western New York?
The Buffalo area has much more food to be famous for than pizza and wings - and you might not even realize it. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust us, a lot of people don’t. But we know for a fact there are a lot of nerds out there (or, uh…detectives?) who love to know where the food they’re eating comes from.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0