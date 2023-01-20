ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
andnowuknow.com

California Reservoir Levels Increase According to Drone Footage

CALIFORNIA - Avid readers of AndNowUKnow may be well aware of the recent storms impacting the state of California and their impact across several fresh produce categories. With the region encountering atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind, and snow, experts are exploring how the wet weather will affect the state’s long-term drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Invenergy to Supply CORE with Over 1.2 TWh of Renewable Energy Annually

CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), an electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, have signed a new wholesale power supply partnership. The partnership will provide CORE with over 1.2 TWh of renewable energy per year, which includes approximately 400 MW of new solar and wind energy projects and 100 MW of battery storage, backed up by over 300 MW of existing reliable natural gas resources, starting in 2026.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

California loses population – again

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Here’s why your gas bills are so much higher right now

None of us lives in Hearst Castle. Yet my natural gas bill shot from $44 to nearly $300 in the span of two months. Kay Kearney’s is projected to hit $368 in January — more than three times what she paid this time last year. And Burl Estes is staring down a $397 tab for having the audacity to keep warm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul

The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California

The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
CALIFORNIA STATE

