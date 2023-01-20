Read full article on original website
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …
WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
andnowuknow.com
California Reservoir Levels Increase According to Drone Footage
CALIFORNIA - Avid readers of AndNowUKnow may be well aware of the recent storms impacting the state of California and their impact across several fresh produce categories. With the region encountering atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind, and snow, experts are exploring how the wet weather will affect the state’s long-term drought.
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
kiowacountypress.net
Conservation groups criticize California water board's side deals for delta water
(California News Service) The Caliornia State Water Board now says it will take another two years to finalize the San Francisco-San Joaquin Delta water management plan, and it is proceeding with voluntary agreements with water agencies in the meantime. Conservation groups spoke out at a workshop held by the board...
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
solarindustrymag.com
Invenergy to Supply CORE with Over 1.2 TWh of Renewable Energy Annually
CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), an electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, have signed a new wholesale power supply partnership. The partnership will provide CORE with over 1.2 TWh of renewable energy per year, which includes approximately 400 MW of new solar and wind energy projects and 100 MW of battery storage, backed up by over 300 MW of existing reliable natural gas resources, starting in 2026.
California housing shortage triggers cycle of despair
California's chronic shortage of housing manifests itself in sky-high housing costs, the nation's worst poverty and its highest level of homelessness.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
Lassen County News
California loses population – again
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states. This number is a “domestic net migration” figure, meaning that 343,000 more Americans moved out of California over those 12 months than moved here from other states.
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Silicon Valley
Here’s why your gas bills are so much higher right now
None of us lives in Hearst Castle. Yet my natural gas bill shot from $44 to nearly $300 in the span of two months. Kay Kearney’s is projected to hit $368 in January — more than three times what she paid this time last year. And Burl Estes is staring down a $397 tab for having the audacity to keep warm.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul
The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.
theregistrysocal.com
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
