‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker

BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Shoppers make mad dash to the stores as snow approaches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As a winter storm approaches Tuesday night, last-minute shoppers are out in full force, stocking up at grocery and hardware stores. With snow on the way, shovels and salt are in high demand. “Just make sure my driveway and sidewalks are clear, so the...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:. 3800 block of Gravois...
Rare mountain lion sighting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close. From bobcats to raccoons and deer, there’s always some wildlife walking around Franklin County, but a mountain lion is a rare sighting. Glenn Straatmann, 48, who owns Straatmann Feed in Labadie, has lived in the area his whole life and has never seen a mountain lion.
Mardi Gras can be safe at home with DDT Spirits and Wines

ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras can be safe at home with DDT Spirits and Wines. Owner Michael McIntosh recently celebrated high rankings on DoorDash for wine and spirits stores. The Black-owned supplier features several items to supply private parties. DDT Spirits & Wines. 7206 St Charles Rock Rd. Pagedale,...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
