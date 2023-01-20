FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close. From bobcats to raccoons and deer, there’s always some wildlife walking around Franklin County, but a mountain lion is a rare sighting. Glenn Straatmann, 48, who owns Straatmann Feed in Labadie, has lived in the area his whole life and has never seen a mountain lion.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 41 MINUTES AGO