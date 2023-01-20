Read full article on original website
Proposed cannabis dispensary causes concerns among Olivette residents
A vacant building on Olive Boulevard is causing some controversy. The city of Olivette is considering using that property for a marijuana dispensary.
Fender bender? Be prepared to wait for repairs
The longtime owner of The Auto Body Shop in Glen Carbon says he’s never seen the kind of auto repair backup he’s currently experiencing.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Dan Isom stepping down as interim St. Louis public safety director
Dan Isom, who has served as interim public safety director for the city of St. Louis for two years, is stepping down from the role.
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
What You Are Doing About It? Job News USA Job Fair, New Year For the Strays Trivia Night, Money Talks
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Levy Concessions is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Job Fair. The company has several open positions to serve the fans soon to come to City Park, home of St. Louis City Soccer Club.
Shoppers make mad dash to the stores as snow approaches
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As a winter storm approaches Tuesday night, last-minute shoppers are out in full force, stocking up at grocery and hardware stores. With snow on the way, shovels and salt are in high demand. “Just make sure my driveway and sidewalks are clear, so the...
Caseyville woman admits cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks
A woman from Caseyville, Illinois, appeared in federal court Monday and admitted to cashing Social Security benefits for her dead mother for 12 years.
St. Louis tops New York, challenges Chicago in viral ‘American cities’ bracket
ST. LOUIS – Bracket season is right around the corner, though it appears thousands can’t wait until March Madness for some form of bracketology. Coincidentally, St. Louis is at the center of the latest bracket challenge going viral online. Earlier this month, a Twitter account titled “TheSpanishFlu” (handle...
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
ST. LOUIS – One lucky lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a scratchers ticket purchased at a St. Louis Schnucks. The Missouri Lottery’s “Deck the Halls” Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at the Schnucks at 1032 Lemay Ferry Road. The prize was...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:. 3800 block of Gravois...
Possible Manchester annexation vote happening today
The St. Louis County Boundary Commission could vote Tuesday, January 24, on an annexation plan.
How to score a free Chick-fil-A sandwich in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS – One fast-food titan is offering a free chicken sandwich to customers around the St. Louis area this week. From now through Jan. 28, customers can visit Chick-fil-A restaurants around the St. Louis region and score a free original chicken sandwich. The offer can be redeemed at...
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
Rare mountain lion sighting in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close. From bobcats to raccoons and deer, there’s always some wildlife walking around Franklin County, but a mountain lion is a rare sighting. Glenn Straatmann, 48, who owns Straatmann Feed in Labadie, has lived in the area his whole life and has never seen a mountain lion.
Mardi Gras can be safe at home with DDT Spirits and Wines
ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras can be safe at home with DDT Spirits and Wines. Owner Michael McIntosh recently celebrated high rankings on DoorDash for wine and spirits stores. The Black-owned supplier features several items to supply private parties. DDT Spirits & Wines. 7206 St Charles Rock Rd. Pagedale,...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
