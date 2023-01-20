ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Man in Santa Rosa Dies After Catching on Fire

A homeless man is dead after catching on fire behind a business in Santa Rosa. The fire, which police believe was an accident, was reported early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man may have been doing meth or fentanyl then fell into a relaxed state and passed out. While he was out, the flame from his lighter came into contact with a flammable gel on the man’s hands or clothing. Police believe the gel was chafing fuel, which is usually used to heat food.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police: No Sideshows Observed Friday Night Despite Large Gathering of Vehicles

Santa Rosa police say sideshows across the city were likely prevented Friday night. At 7 PM Friday night, about 300 vehicles staged in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They stuck around for nearly two hours until they started revving their engines and leaving in multiple directions. The vehicles gathered in several different parking lots throughout Santa Rosa. Officers monitored each lot and intersections that have previously been used for illegal sideshow activity, to deter any activity. Police didn’t spot any vehicles involved in sideshows.
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: San Rafael man found dead in Corte Madera Creek

SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae.  First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week. 
SAN RAFAEL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
BYRON, CA
ksro.com

Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael; Driver Dies

A woman died after the Tesla she was driving crashed into a backyard pool in San Rafael. The crash happened on Saturday morning just before 7:30 when the Tesla veered off the road, through a fence and into the pool on Bonnie Banks Way. It is not clear why the woman drove into the pool. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt and that she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity has not been released.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks

The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
LAFAYETTE, CA
wbrc.com

Shootout at California gas station kills 1, wounds 7 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Outstanding Warrants and Gun Possession in Santa Rosa

Two people were arrested in Santa Rosa after police found a gun in their car. On Saturday night, officers pulled over a vehicle that had gone through a red light and was weaving back and forth. The two people inside, Jafet Morales-Camacho and Christian Hernandez, both had bench warrants. As police had them exit the vehicle, Hernandez told the cops he had a gun inside the car. Officers found a handgun that was painted red and a loaded magazine. Hernandez was arrested for his warrants, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm. Morales-Camacho was arrested for his outstanding warrants.
SANTA ROSA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
ksro.com

Young Man Shot in Drive-By Shooting in Santa Rosa; In Serious Condition

An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in southwest Santa Rosa at Hearn and Bellevue Avenue. Police believe Thursday afternoon’s shooting was gang-related. The man was shot in the lower body while walking along a sidewalk. Investigators say the victim is the only known witness, and he’s unconscious right now. Police also say the victim is a high school student, but it’s unclear which school he goes to.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
SANTA ROSA, CA

