Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Deadly Oakland shooting occurred during filming of a music video, police say
The shooting occurred while 40 or 50 people were gathered to film a music video, according to multiple media reports.
ksro.com
Homeless Man in Santa Rosa Dies After Catching on Fire
A homeless man is dead after catching on fire behind a business in Santa Rosa. The fire, which police believe was an accident, was reported early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man may have been doing meth or fentanyl then fell into a relaxed state and passed out. While he was out, the flame from his lighter came into contact with a flammable gel on the man’s hands or clothing. Police believe the gel was chafing fuel, which is usually used to heat food.
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police: No Sideshows Observed Friday Night Despite Large Gathering of Vehicles
Santa Rosa police say sideshows across the city were likely prevented Friday night. At 7 PM Friday night, about 300 vehicles staged in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They stuck around for nearly two hours until they started revving their engines and leaving in multiple directions. The vehicles gathered in several different parking lots throughout Santa Rosa. Officers monitored each lot and intersections that have previously been used for illegal sideshow activity, to deter any activity. Police didn’t spot any vehicles involved in sideshows.
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
Deputies: San Rafael man found dead in Corte Madera Creek
SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae. First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
ksro.com
Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael; Driver Dies
A woman died after the Tesla she was driving crashed into a backyard pool in San Rafael. The crash happened on Saturday morning just before 7:30 when the Tesla veered off the road, through a fence and into the pool on Bonnie Banks Way. It is not clear why the woman drove into the pool. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt and that she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity has not been released.
Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks
The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
wbrc.com
Shootout at California gas station kills 1, wounds 7 people
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and...
2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart
WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles. There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks. Investigators say...
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
SFist
Sunday Links: Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into Residential Swimming Pool in Marin
A woman who crashed her Tesla into a backyard swimming pool in a San Rafael home Saturday morning has died, authorities said. Police say the car careened through a fence and into the pool, though the reason for the crash — and if the car's self-driving feature was engaged — are still unknown. [ABC7]
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Outstanding Warrants and Gun Possession in Santa Rosa
Two people were arrested in Santa Rosa after police found a gun in their car. On Saturday night, officers pulled over a vehicle that had gone through a red light and was weaving back and forth. The two people inside, Jafet Morales-Camacho and Christian Hernandez, both had bench warrants. As police had them exit the vehicle, Hernandez told the cops he had a gun inside the car. Officers found a handgun that was painted red and a loaded magazine. Hernandez was arrested for his warrants, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm. Morales-Camacho was arrested for his outstanding warrants.
pioneerpublishers.com
Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
ksro.com
Young Man Shot in Drive-By Shooting in Santa Rosa; In Serious Condition
An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in southwest Santa Rosa at Hearn and Bellevue Avenue. Police believe Thursday afternoon’s shooting was gang-related. The man was shot in the lower body while walking along a sidewalk. Investigators say the victim is the only known witness, and he’s unconscious right now. Police also say the victim is a high school student, but it’s unclear which school he goes to.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
Comments / 1