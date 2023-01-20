California’s second mass tragedy in just 48 hours is unfolding in Half Moon Bay. That’s where eight people were shot last night at two farms. Four victims were killed at the first scene and a fifth is fighting to survive. Three more victims were found dead about a mile away. Police say some were gunned down in their trailers, with children witnessing the horror. Video shows the 67-year-old suspect turning himself in at a sheriff’s department substation and being handcuffed. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president says he was employed by one of the businesses and called him a “disgruntled worker.”

