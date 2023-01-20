ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges

SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Police Find Loaded Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop

A suspected DUI driver has been arrested in Petaluma for carrying a ghost gun. On Friday night, an officer saw a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on southbound Highway 101. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer smelled burned cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and the officer found a loaded, non-serialized handgun, otherwise known as a “ghost gun”, and some cannabis. The driver, 22-year-old Jeremy Brown of Windsor, was arrested on three firearm related charges.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Outstanding Warrants and Gun Possession in Santa Rosa

Two people were arrested in Santa Rosa after police found a gun in their car. On Saturday night, officers pulled over a vehicle that had gone through a red light and was weaving back and forth. The two people inside, Jafet Morales-Camacho and Christian Hernandez, both had bench warrants. As police had them exit the vehicle, Hernandez told the cops he had a gun inside the car. Officers found a handgun that was painted red and a loaded magazine. Hernandez was arrested for his warrants, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm. Morales-Camacho was arrested for his outstanding warrants.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting

One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
OAKLAND, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested

Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay man convicted of impregnating minor

(KRON) — An East Bay man faces life in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse against a minor, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday. Julian Chenychen, 40, impregnated a girl under the age of 18 and she gave birth to a stillborn baby, according to the DA’s […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police: No Sideshows Observed Friday Night Despite Large Gathering of Vehicles

Santa Rosa police say sideshows across the city were likely prevented Friday night. At 7 PM Friday night, about 300 vehicles staged in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They stuck around for nearly two hours until they started revving their engines and leaving in multiple directions. The vehicles gathered in several different parking lots throughout Santa Rosa. Officers monitored each lot and intersections that have previously been used for illegal sideshow activity, to deter any activity. Police didn’t spot any vehicles involved in sideshows.
thesfnews.com

Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court Wednesday

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspected gunman that shot and killed seven people Monday in Half Moon Bay is expected to be in court for the initial felony arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s office. The suspect currently in custody for the shooting in Chunli Zhao, 66, of Half Moon […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
ksro.com

Seven Dead from Shooting in Half Moon Bay; Another Fighting to Survive

California’s second mass tragedy in just 48 hours is unfolding in Half Moon Bay. That’s where eight people were shot last night at two farms. Four victims were killed at the first scene and a fifth is fighting to survive. Three more victims were found dead about a mile away. Police say some were gunned down in their trailers, with children witnessing the horror. Video shows the 67-year-old suspect turning himself in at a sheriff’s department substation and being handcuffed. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president says he was employed by one of the businesses and called him a “disgruntled worker.”
HALF MOON BAY, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Man in Santa Rosa Dies After Catching on Fire

A homeless man is dead after catching on fire behind a business in Santa Rosa. The fire, which police believe was an accident, was reported early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man may have been doing meth or fentanyl then fell into a relaxed state and passed out. While he was out, the flame from his lighter came into contact with a flammable gel on the man’s hands or clothing. Police believe the gel was chafing fuel, which is usually used to heat food.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy