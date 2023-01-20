Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in CaliforniaAmarie M.Marin County, CA
Related
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges
SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
ksro.com
Petaluma Police Find Loaded Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop
A suspected DUI driver has been arrested in Petaluma for carrying a ghost gun. On Friday night, an officer saw a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on southbound Highway 101. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer smelled burned cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and the officer found a loaded, non-serialized handgun, otherwise known as a “ghost gun”, and some cannabis. The driver, 22-year-old Jeremy Brown of Windsor, was arrested on three firearm related charges.
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Outstanding Warrants and Gun Possession in Santa Rosa
Two people were arrested in Santa Rosa after police found a gun in their car. On Saturday night, officers pulled over a vehicle that had gone through a red light and was weaving back and forth. The two people inside, Jafet Morales-Camacho and Christian Hernandez, both had bench warrants. As police had them exit the vehicle, Hernandez told the cops he had a gun inside the car. Officers found a handgun that was painted red and a loaded magazine. Hernandez was arrested for his warrants, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm. Morales-Camacho was arrested for his outstanding warrants.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting
One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In Custody
As Westmont Community News brings in new details we are learning that At least 7 people were killed in two separate shootings in the Half Moon Bay area of San Francisco Monday afternoon. Authorities are describing this as a mass shooting.
Man arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl that killed woman in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed a woman in May of 2022, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department. — Video Above: Family searching for missing 16-year-old girl The sheriff’s department said that in May of 2022, a minor took a “counterfeit pill that she believed […]
East Bay man convicted of impregnating minor
(KRON) — An East Bay man faces life in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse against a minor, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday. Julian Chenychen, 40, impregnated a girl under the age of 18 and she gave birth to a stillborn baby, according to the DA’s […]
Deadly Oakland shooting occurred during filming of a music video, police say
The shooting occurred while 40 or 50 people were gathered to film a music video, according to multiple media reports.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police: No Sideshows Observed Friday Night Despite Large Gathering of Vehicles
Santa Rosa police say sideshows across the city were likely prevented Friday night. At 7 PM Friday night, about 300 vehicles staged in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They stuck around for nearly two hours until they started revving their engines and leaving in multiple directions. The vehicles gathered in several different parking lots throughout Santa Rosa. Officers monitored each lot and intersections that have previously been used for illegal sideshow activity, to deter any activity. Police didn’t spot any vehicles involved in sideshows.
thesfnews.com
Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary
SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court Wednesday
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspected gunman that shot and killed seven people Monday in Half Moon Bay is expected to be in court for the initial felony arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s office. The suspect currently in custody for the shooting in Chunli Zhao, 66, of Half Moon […]
ksro.com
Seven Dead from Shooting in Half Moon Bay; Another Fighting to Survive
California’s second mass tragedy in just 48 hours is unfolding in Half Moon Bay. That’s where eight people were shot last night at two farms. Four victims were killed at the first scene and a fifth is fighting to survive. Three more victims were found dead about a mile away. Police say some were gunned down in their trailers, with children witnessing the horror. Video shows the 67-year-old suspect turning himself in at a sheriff’s department substation and being handcuffed. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president says he was employed by one of the businesses and called him a “disgruntled worker.”
ksro.com
Homeless Man in Santa Rosa Dies After Catching on Fire
A homeless man is dead after catching on fire behind a business in Santa Rosa. The fire, which police believe was an accident, was reported early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man may have been doing meth or fentanyl then fell into a relaxed state and passed out. While he was out, the flame from his lighter came into contact with a flammable gel on the man’s hands or clothing. Police believe the gel was chafing fuel, which is usually used to heat food.
What to know about the victims killed in the Half Moon Bay mushroom farms mass shooting
Family members were left wondering if their loved ones were still alive after the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings that killed seven people. ABC7 News has confirmed the identity of one of those victims.
What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven people are dead after a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday. Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. At the moment, there is little known about Zhao. Authorities said they are still determining the motive behind the […]
Comments / 5