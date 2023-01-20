Read full article on original website
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
List: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates
Editor’s Note: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022. According to the state’s Department of Revenue, the plates were rejected on the grounds of being obscene or profane in RSMo 301.144.3 and […]
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Missouri is one of three states where animal shelters use gas chambers; new legislation seeks to stop it.
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
Parson’s Proposal to Boost Missouri State Worker Pay is Front and Center Today
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to boost state worker pay is front and center today. Alisa Nelson reports. The Budget Committee’s work is scheduled to begin at noon.
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
Missouri and Illinois offers winter safety driving tips
Driving in the snow can be challenging, and this is the first time in 2023 you have a chance to give it a go.
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records
Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion. Who were the big donors who cut a check and got to dine with Parson and...
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Missouri lawmakers are being asked to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible because many departments are being forced to pay overtime due to 7,000 job openings across state government.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson
Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
St. Louis County Quietly Removes Racist Historical Marker
Critics say the removal was a missed opportunity to discuss history, racism in county
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
The St. Louis County Police Department is warning the public about a rise in thefts at south country gas stations. More specifically, police say thieves are taking off with women's purses left behind in cars at several gas stations.
