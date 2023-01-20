Read full article on original website
Explosive materials, guns recovered from burglaries
A man accused of several burglaries has been arrested after police tracked him to an apartment in the Denver metro area, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
Denver police arrest juvenile suspect in connection with murder of 16-year-old
A suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl was arrested Saturday night, according to Denver Police. Police found Tayanna Manuel dead in the 4900 block of north Salida Street on Dec. 26 after family reported her missing on Christmas Eve. The suspect is a juvenile male, and so his name has not been released. Additional details that normally accompany arrests, such as an affidavit, were also not released. He...
1,000 fentanyl pills, pound of meth found during traffic stop
Police discovered more than they expected after stopping a car for expired tags Monday night.
Police arrest suspect in Westminster hit-and-run
The Westminster Police Department asked for the public's help finding a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian crash Sunday evening that left a man with serious injuries.
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Vape pen sale gone wrong led to teen girl's shooting death, affidavit says
More details about what led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Denver have been revealed in an arrest affidavit unsealed by Denver police Monday.
Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel
A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.
1310kfka.com
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
1 dead in Northglenn shooting
A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Aurora police chief’s car hit by wrong-way DUI driver
The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.
1 killed, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Loveland shooting, suspects at large
One man is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting erupted at an apartment complex late Friday night and as of Saturday morning, those responsible are still at large.
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories
Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone. "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
DP Dough delivery driver arrested
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
KKTV
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
1310kfka.com
Civil lawsuit filed against pedophile priest from Fort Collins
A former Fort Collins priest convicted of sexual abuse of children has been slapped with a civil sex abuse lawsuit. Timothy Evans was released on parole in the summer of 2020 after being sentenced to 14 years to life in prison in 2007 for the sexual assault of a teen boy who worked at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where he was the pastor. The Coloradoan reports Evans’ release from prison prompted the five victims to come forward and file the lawsuit.
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
