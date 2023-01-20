ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

The Denver Gazette

Denver police arrest juvenile suspect in connection with murder of 16-year-old

A suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl was arrested Saturday night, according to Denver Police. Police found Tayanna Manuel dead in the 4900 block of north Salida Street on Dec. 26 after family reported her missing on Christmas Eve. The suspect is a juvenile male, and so his name has not been released. Additional details that normally accompany arrests, such as an affidavit, were also not released. He...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel

A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing. 
SALIDA, CO
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead in Northglenn shooting

A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver

DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories

Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone.  "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
LOVELAND, CO
county17.com

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Civil lawsuit filed against pedophile priest from Fort Collins

A former Fort Collins priest convicted of sexual abuse of children has been slapped with a civil sex abuse lawsuit. Timothy Evans was released on parole in the summer of 2020 after being sentenced to 14 years to life in prison in 2007 for the sexual assault of a teen boy who worked at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where he was the pastor. The Coloradoan reports Evans’ release from prison prompted the five victims to come forward and file the lawsuit.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO

