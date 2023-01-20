Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
Gov. Moore picks transit veteran to lead transportation agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced his long-awaited decision on the person who will guide the state’s transportation projects, picking the former head of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and the D.C. Metro system to be transportation secretary. Paul J. Wiedefeld, who has decades of experience in transportation, was the Democratic...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers may spend $12M to improve mental health crisis hotline, if bill moves forward
The Maryland state Senate is likely to take up a bill that will fund the 988 suicide and crisis prevention hotline by $12 million in 2025. While the federal government doled out more than $280 million nationwide, state officials have been overwhelmed by the need for such services. In Maryland, one state senator who represents a part of Prince George’s County wants to convince other lawmakers and eventually Gov. Wes Moore that spending $12 million more in Maryland from state coffers is worth it for taxpayers.
wypr.org
Gov. Moore's $63 billion budget plan; Advocates aim to expand health care coverage in Maryland
In his budget plan for next year, Gov. Wes Moore pledges to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and broaden tax credits for parents and working families. Danielle Gaines, editor-in-chief of Maryland Matters, gives us the highlights. Recent coverage by Maryland Matters:. Plus, president of the Health Care...
Comments / 0