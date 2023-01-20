Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Has Eddie Murphy Heard From Will Smith After 2023 Golden Globes Joke? He Says…
Watch: Eddie Murphy Calls You People a Modern Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction. But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock? Well, as Eddie...
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands on NYC Outing
Watch: Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart?. We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.
Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S---ty" Chapter Post Aaron Rodgers Split
Shailene Woodley is getting candid about the difficult period surrounding her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress—who split from her NFL player fiancé in February 2022—recently reflected on...
Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas. E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.
Kim Kardashian Shares Post on the "F--king Little Joy You Have Left"
Kim Kardashian knows how to espresso her feelings. The SKIMS founder took to TikTok on Jan. 23 with a memorable message on joy. As seen in the clip, Kim starts the video by putting a face serum...
Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Says Fraser Olender "Has a Lot to Learn" as Chief Stew
Watch: Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew. Despite being the first male Chief Stew in Below Deck history, Fraser Olender can still learn a thing or two. At least that's what Captain Sandy Yawn thinks after working with Fraser on season 10 of the hit...
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List
Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
How Tony Bennett Is Celebrating Lady Gaga's Oscar Nomination
Tony Bennett is getting a kick out of Lady Gaga's latest milestone. Hours after the pop superstar picked up a Best Original Song nomination at the 2023 Oscars for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun:...
See Ashley Tisdale's Reaction To Austin Butler's Oscar Nomination
We can't help falling in love with Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler's friendship. The High School Musical alum celebrated her longtime pal on Instagram following his nomination for Best Actor for...
American Auto's Jon Barinholtz Teases a Huge Season 2 Celebrity Guest Star
Watch: American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. American Auto is back for a star-studded second season. When the NBC comedy returns on Jan. 24, Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet joins the cast as a crisis manager tasked to help the ever-floundering Payne automotive company, as star Jon Barinholtz teased.
Will Connie Britton Return For The White Lotus Season 3? She Says…
Watch: Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says... We hope Connie Britton kept her bags packed. As theories about the third season of The White Lotus gain steam, the idea that Connie—who appeared as high-powered businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher on season one of the HBO drama—might return has become a popular one amongst fans.
Sutton Stracke's Latest Instagram Hints a Major RHOBH Alum Could Be Returning
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has big shoes to fill for season 13. Just as the Bravo series bids farewell to stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, another diamond may soon take both their places. Sutton Stracke teased as much on her Instagram, as she posted a selfie with none other than RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders
Watch: Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders. Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again. ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.
Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch
Watch: Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation. Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man. The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look
Hailey Bieber tapped into the "new year, new me" mindset with her latest makeover. The Rhode Skin founder kissed her signature style of chest-length tresses goodbye and unveiled a dramatic bob...
How 2023 Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Stole Our Hearts Everything Everywhere All at Once
Watch: Ke Huy Quan LOOKS BACK on Indiana Jones at Golden Globes. It's a morning Ke Huy Quan won't ever forget. On Jan. 24, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star and his co-stars came together on Zoom to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations. As Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the contenders, the cast began to cheer when Quan's name was included in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.
Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
