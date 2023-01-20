ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
E! News

Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
E! News

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands on NYC Outing

Watch: Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart?. We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
E! News

American Auto's Jon Barinholtz Teases a Huge Season 2 Celebrity Guest Star

Watch: American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. American Auto is back for a star-studded second season. When the NBC comedy returns on Jan. 24, Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet joins the cast as a crisis manager tasked to help the ever-floundering Payne automotive company, as star Jon Barinholtz teased.
E! News

Will Connie Britton Return For The White Lotus Season 3? She Says…

Watch: Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says... We hope Connie Britton kept her bags packed. As theories about the third season of The White Lotus gain steam, the idea that Connie—who appeared as high-powered businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher on season one of the HBO drama—might return has become a popular one amongst fans.
E! News

Sutton Stracke's Latest Instagram Hints a Major RHOBH Alum Could Be Returning

Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has big shoes to fill for season 13. Just as the Bravo series bids farewell to stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, another diamond may soon take both their places. Sutton Stracke teased as much on her Instagram, as she posted a selfie with none other than RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump.
toofab.com

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
E! News

Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders

Watch: Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders. Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again. ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.
E! News

Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch

Watch: Drew Barrymore Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio's "Naughty" Reputation. Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man. The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
E! News

How 2023 Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Stole Our Hearts Everything Everywhere All at Once

Watch: Ke Huy Quan LOOKS BACK on Indiana Jones at Golden Globes. It's a morning Ke Huy Quan won't ever forget. On Jan. 24, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star and his co-stars came together on Zoom to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations. As Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the contenders, the cast began to cheer when Quan's name was included in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.
E! News

Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women

Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
E! News

