Summerdale, PA

abc27.com

Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy accepting 2023 cadet applications

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July. The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA

Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County projects receive $200,000+ in funding

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county. The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ta Ta Rebels Team Up with the Hershey Bears

Ta Ta Rebels helps breast cancer survivors pay for out of pocket costs that continue after treatment ends. You can support their work at an upcoming Hershey Bears Game. Visit the link below to purchase tickets to the hockey game on February 11th and $5 of every ticket sold will go to the Ta Ta Rebels. Purchase Tickets Here!
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen

York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Parx Casino hosts preview before grand-opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parx Casino in Shippensburg will be celebrating their grand opening on Feb. 3, but right now their focus is on making sure everything is ready to go. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is currently overseeing the testing process, helping to ensure that all games and...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
abc27.com

Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Restoration continues at historic Gettysburg Wisler House

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House. According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun. A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
HARRISBURG, PA

