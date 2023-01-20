Read full article on original website
Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy accepting 2023 cadet applications
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July. The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.
Harrisburg’s Omega Psi Phi chapter celebrates 100 years of brotherhood
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important milestone for the Kappa Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Harrisburg. “We keep telling the members here, old and young. Remember not any of us will ever see hundred years again that we can celebrate,” said Lance D. Freeman, chapter historian.
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA
Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
Cumberland County projects receive $200,000+ in funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county. The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County is hosting their Winter Warmth Drive now through Feb. 10. The drive will help to support basic needs of families in the community by helping to keep everyone warm. You can click here to view the donation wish...
Ta Ta Rebels Team Up with the Hershey Bears
Ta Ta Rebels helps breast cancer survivors pay for out of pocket costs that continue after treatment ends. You can support their work at an upcoming Hershey Bears Game. Visit the link below to purchase tickets to the hockey game on February 11th and $5 of every ticket sold will go to the Ta Ta Rebels. Purchase Tickets Here!
Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
End PA wildlife killing contests
It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
Harrisburg Homeless Encampment cleaning begins today, city officials prefer that no one return
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready for a major cleanup and extermination effort today. Residents were asked to leave the area; the deadline being extended multiple times. Although the city gave residents of the homeless encampment a week to leave, many people are still residing...
Parx Casino hosts preview before grand-opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parx Casino in Shippensburg will be celebrating their grand opening on Feb. 3, but right now their focus is on making sure everything is ready to go. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is currently overseeing the testing process, helping to ensure that all games and...
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
Kinsley Enterprises leaders die during Canadian ski trip
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada. According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
Restoration continues at historic Gettysburg Wisler House
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House. According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun. A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner...
Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
