Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach
Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
Grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, Monroe Police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to […]
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who they say was found to be in possession of 113 lbs. of marijuana. OPSO SCAT deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2022, on I-20 east of Monroe. Deputies say the driver, Fernando Millian of Stockton, Ca., had 113 lbs. of marijuana in his car.
cenlanow.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for outstanding felony warrants
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Rocky Allen Nekeema Smith. Smith is a 41-year-old White male, who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs 205 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Farmerville and West Monroe areas. Smith...
cenlanow.com
2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on to conduct...
Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects […]
Monroe Woman Arrested After Walking in and out of Traffic on Highway
The woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Lakaye M. Hamilton, had slurred speech and an empty bottle of Hennessy hanging from her pocket.
Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking 41-Year-Old Domestic Abuse Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking 41-Year-Old Domestic Abuse Suspect. Union Parish, Louisiana – On January 21, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that authorities are seeking the whereabouts of Hollis Franklin Wilson, III, 41. Wilson is described as 6’0” tall, and 165 lbs. According to...
cenlanow.com
Driver crashes vehicle into U.S. Post Office building in El Dorado; no injuries reported
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, authorities of the El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office Building. According to authorities,...
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for a 17-year-old juvenile
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Keavy Jeselink. Jesalink is described as a white female who stands at five feet and 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. According to deputies, Jeselink was reported as a runaway on January 19, 2023, and was last seen leaving her Monroe residence. If you know the […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the home. The...
cenlanow.com
Union Parish woman wanted for Extortion and Filing False Police Report, deputies say
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2022, Joanna D. Allen contacted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that her vehicle was stolen. As deputies investigated the vehicle burglary complaint, they discovered that Allen’s vehicle was not stolen and that her car was taken to a salvage yard by an acquaintance, per Allen’s request.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 8:57 p.m. Jan. 13, detectives of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of McKeen Plaza. According to detectives, they learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend of nearly four years, 23-year-old Jeremiah J’Marquez Coleman, had allegedly broken into the victim’s residence […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested on campus
Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
19-year-old Louisiana woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
Man dies in tree-cutting accident on West Deborah Drive, Monroe authorities confirm
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a man has died due to a tree-cutting accident that took place. Officials confirmed that the tree-cutter mistakenly cut himself with a chainsaw. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or the company he was employed with. The deceased’s family has not been notified of the incident […]
