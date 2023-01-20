ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach

Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
DUBACH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, Monroe Police say

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on to conduct...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for a 17-year-old juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Keavy Jeselink. Jesalink is described as a white female who stands at five feet and 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. According to deputies, Jeselink was reported as a runaway on January 19, 2023, and was last seen leaving her Monroe residence. If you know the […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana man arrested after allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 8:57 p.m. Jan. 13, detectives of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of McKeen Plaza. According to detectives, they learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend of nearly four years, 23-year-old Jeremiah J’Marquez Coleman, had allegedly broken into the victim’s residence […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy