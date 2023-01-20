Read full article on original website
solarindustrymag.com
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Sells Travers Solar to Axium Infrastructure
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Fund IV, has sold its 100% ownership interest in the Travers Solar project to a fund managed by Axium Infrastructure. Located about 130 km south of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, Travers has a total capacity of 465 MW AC / 691...
solarindustrymag.com
Invenergy to Supply CORE with Over 1.2 TWh of Renewable Energy Annually
CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), an electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, have signed a new wholesale power supply partnership. The partnership will provide CORE with over 1.2 TWh of renewable energy per year, which includes approximately 400 MW of new solar and wind energy projects and 100 MW of battery storage, backed up by over 300 MW of existing reliable natural gas resources, starting in 2026.
