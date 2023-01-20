CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), an electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, have signed a new wholesale power supply partnership. The partnership will provide CORE with over 1.2 TWh of renewable energy per year, which includes approximately 400 MW of new solar and wind energy projects and 100 MW of battery storage, backed up by over 300 MW of existing reliable natural gas resources, starting in 2026.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO