ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is doing well, but still faces lengthy recovery, friend says

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
y100fm.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Philly

Eagleville family puts on light show for Eagles playoff run

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- You may remember this Eagleville Phillies light show during the World Series. Now, the Roberts family is bringing it back for the Birds.The Roberts Light Show has music that is all Eagles themed and the beat dances with the lights.The family is spreading their love of lights and spirit with Eagleville and beyond.Creating a display like this isn't easy.It takes a lot of time and dedication to make sure the music is mixed perfectly with the lights.Drivers simply tune into a radio station to hear the songs.And the family says people who come and see it fully embrace it.The Roberts family is no stranger to light shows.Aside from the Phillies one, they even have holiday ones.They hope the lights bring as much joy to others and it does for them.And of course, they want the Eagles' hype to spread all the way to the Super Bowl.
EAGLEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy