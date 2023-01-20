Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Cloudy Tuesday, Light Snow Arrives Wednesday Morning
The only issue with today’s forecast is the potential for a slick spot or two thanks to the freezing drizzle that moved through overnight. Otherwise, we can expect another dry but mostly cloudy day. With cloud cover remaining firmly in place for a majority of the day, temperatures will only climb a few degrees, landing in the low to mid 30s.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow possible this week; colder this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be fairly mild for much of this week, with some snow possible before it turns much colder by the weekend. Monday will be warmer and a bit brighter, with a high of around 32 degrees for the Twin Cities. Low-level clouds that have hung around for the past several days will be replaced with upper-level clouds, increasing visibility, but there won't be much sun. Some stray snowflakes are possible in the afternoon.
cbs2iowa.com
Chances for snow, much colder temperatures to end January
January 2023 has been one of the warmest Januarys on record in eastern Iowa but the month is expected to end much differently than has been the theme thus far. Cloud cover at night has been a significant driver of unseasonably mild temperatures keeping lows from getting too cold and keeping the starting point for daily temperatures well above normal. Lows through late last week are running nearly 12 above normal in January.
MyStateline.com
Tranquil Start, Light Snow Tuesday Night into Wednesday
The light snow that fell throughout the day Sunday amounted to a little as a trace to the 1.8″ observed at the Rockford International Airport. That my friends is now the highest snowfall total for the 2022-2023 winter season thus far. Sad I know. This is also why we...
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
977wmoi.com
Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area
Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Foggy start, cloudy and calm Sunday
(FOX 9) - Overnight fog and low temperatures could create some slick spots on Sunday morning. Fog from Saturday night lingered into Sunday morning for most of the state, with a dense fog advisory issued for counties in western Minnesota. There are some pockets of quarter-mile visibility for areas west of the metro, like Alexandria and Mankato, so drive with care.
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/23/23)
Above is the video forecast for the potential winter storm Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of Missouri, western Illinois and NW Arkansas. Rain and snow will all be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night. In...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
nprillinois.org
Snow expected in central Illinois
Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
KGLO News
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
kmrskkok.com
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. * WHEN…Until NOON on Sunday, January 22, 2023. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…with temperatures below freezing, some. accumulation of ice...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
southernillinoisnow.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches are possible. The storm is expected to hit portions of south-central and southwest Illinois as well as portions of east-central and southeast Missouri. Roads, and especially bridges...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
