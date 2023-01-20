Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon
Weathering late-night study sessions, team practices, and hours of reading, Stanislaus County high school students are pulling out all the stops as they head into the home stretch of preparations for the. . Hailed as the biggest academic event for local high schools, the decathlon is a series of tests,...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
The Case for Lakey Boyd
Amidst the conflict between the Columbia Association (CA) Board of Directors and the CA President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd, dozens of members of the community have spoken in support of Ms. Boyd in an attempt to convince the CA Board to retain her in her role and hundreds more have signed a petition to the same end. This article summarizes the various reasons people identified to justify their support of Ms. Boyd and argue in favor of retaining her as CA CEO. This article is intended to help people new to this issue to understand why there is widespread support for Ms. Boyd in the community. This article complements a previous article that explained the underlying cause of the conflict between the majority of the board and Ms. Boyd.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Stockton
In North-Central California, Stockton is a mid-sized city famous for its many waterways and unique cultural attractions. Stockton features some of the region’s most impressive museums, parks and entertainment venues, such as the historic Bob Hope Theatre and the more modern Stockton Arena. The city comes to life during...
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Arrest of California Couple in 18-Month-Old Son’s Fentanyl Overdose Death Puts Spotlight on Drug Crisis
A California couple was arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of their 18-month-old son, authorities said this week. The drama began Dec. 16, when deputies responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in the Northern California city of Riverbank on a report of a baby not breathing, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
Parents arrested for homicide in fentanyl poisoning of 18-month-old son
OAKDALE, Calif. — The parents of an 18-month-old baby who recently died of fentanyl poisoning were taken into custody Thursday by the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office on homicide charges. Law enforcement first responded to the 5900 block of Newbrook Circle in Riverside over reports of a baby not breathing. First...
Mountain Democrat
Man facing murder charges in fentanyl death involving counterfeit pill
A man who El Dorado County sheriff’s narcotics detectives suspect distributed fentanyl that killed a 20-year-old Shingle Springs woman was sitting behind bars Monday night. Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, was taken into custody by county law enforcement at his parent’s home in Elk Grove’s Lakeside community.
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
ACE Train: Full service between San Jose and Stockton to resume Monday
SAN JOSE -- Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will resume normal operating service Monday, according to the transit agency. Union Pacific will run in front of all ACE trains to inspect the tracks for obstructions. On two occasions last week, hundreds of ACE passengers were stalled on the tracks due to mudslides.On Wednesday, the agency canceled service through the rest of the week and weekend on the line which operates between Stockton and San Jose.RELATED ARTICLE: Slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
ModestoView
Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
852
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.http://www.modestoview.com
Comments / 0