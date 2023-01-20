PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. “With so much going on right now in Prentis Park, between the shooting and just random crime, it’s a challenge as we face that challenge every day,” said Reyatta Banks, who has served as its executive director since 2018.

