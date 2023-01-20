Read full article on original website
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. “With so much going on right now in Prentis Park, between the shooting and just random crime, it’s a challenge as we face that challenge every day,” said Reyatta Banks, who has served as its executive director since 2018.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day
The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757.
WAVY News 10
Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex's name to animals at Virginia Aquarium for Valentine's Day
Lake Taylor tops Booker T, Cape Henry downs Norfolk …. Lake Taylor defeated Booker T. Washington 59-50 while Cape Henry downed Norfolk Academy 57-40 in Tuesday night high school basketball action on Tuesday night. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins...
WAVY News 10
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne
Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on ….
WAVY News 10
Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino
WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/.
13newsnow.com
The grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth is here
Workers first broke ground to start building the facility in December of 2021. It's the first of its kind in Virginia.
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opens its doors after delay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened its doors to the public Monday morning. The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in...
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event Monday 10 a.m.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins mourns loss of daughter. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins shares the pain of finding out her daughter had died.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills
The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
Portsmouth among 7 school divisions statewide to receive student mental health grant
Portsmouth Public Schools is one of seven school divisions statewide to be selected to participate in the federal student mental health grant.
