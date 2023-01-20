ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. “With so much going on right now in Prentis Park, between the shooting and just random crime, it’s a challenge as we face that challenge every day,” said Reyatta Banks, who has served as its executive director since 2018.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event Monday 10 a.m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Rivers Casino’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting event …. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/rivers-casinos-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-event-will-be-held-on-jan-23/ Josh’s Journey: Tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. A preview of Amy Avery's...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins mourns loss of daughter. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins shares the pain of finding out her daughter had died. Judge certifies charges against man accused of killing …. The case of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills

The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

