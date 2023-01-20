ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Margaret Frisbey, 94

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kptCV_0kLgzgPP00

Margaret Howe “Peg” Frisbey, 94, passed peacefully on Jan. 20, 2023, one day short of her 95th birthday. Peg was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Highland Park, MI, to Earl and Madeleine Howe. She spent summers at her grandparents, aunts and uncle’s farms as a child in Erieville, N.Y. Peg was a graduate of Boston University but her greatest achievement was when she moved as a young bride to a farm in Erieville in 1953 and went on to raise nine children. When the children were mostly grown and out on their own, Peg went to work at Dielectric Laboratories for 17 years.

Peg was a member of the Cazenovia Golf Club for over 40 years and cherished her many years of weekly card games with Peg Hughes, Karen Ferrari and Patsy Hagen along with regular subs Janette Blair and Betty Putney. Time spent with her besties Joan Keith and Doris Holmes were the highlight of her week for years, whether it was at the “Coddige,” rides for ice cream or time sitting on the deck chatting for hours.

Peg is survived by her children, Marianne (Scott) Appell of Charolette, NC, Dale Frisbey of Tahoe, CA, Nancy Frisbey (Sean Palmer) of Cazenovia, Sarah Frisbey of Hickory, NC, Martha (Larry) Lytle of Winston Salem, NC, John (Gretta) Frisbey of Granite Falls, NC and Keith (Tammy) Frisbey of New Woodstock, N.Y.; grandchildren, Wayne Jones, Jason Jones, Patrick Frisbey, Nolan Frisbey, Lucy Eller; great grandson, Riley O’Hara; nieces, Madeleine Howe and Mary Howe. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard Howe; sons Craig and Jay, and by her grandson, Liam Bola.

A memorial service is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org or to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Frisbey family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

71 new businesses registered in Central NY

Onondaga county business listings were unavailable for the last two weeks due to outages at the host server company. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work. Service has been restored for internal inquiries only. County Clerk offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties recorded seventy-one new...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Paul F. Chatterton – January 20, 2023 Featured

Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton. 78 of Oswego passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Robert W. Gregg, Jr.

Robert W. Gregg, Jr., was a lifelong resident of Cazenovia and an active member of the community. He died Jan. 16, 2023, from Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and COPD. Born March […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy