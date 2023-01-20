Read full article on original website
Porsche's New Shapeshifting Longtail Bodywork Grows And Shrinks As You Drive
Porsche has developed a new active aero system that can actively change the length of a sports car, turning it from a regular-sized machine into a slippery longtail variant within seconds. While Porsche's race cars and RS division road cars like the new 911 GT3 RS are known for their...
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
Backyard Barn Finds: Parker’s First Camaro
It’s easy to see why this is Parker’s dream car. The first generation Chevrolet Camaro is a dream car from any enthusiast. Those of us with the means to search out and purchase said automobile usually have some crazy stories to provide the rest of the community with. One such gentleman, and host of Backyard Barn Finds, Parker has recently come out with details about his very first car. You might be scoffing now at the thought of a relatively young guy having had a first generation Camaro as his first car but the way he got it might just surprise you.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Crown Concepts Restomods a 1961 Willys and You Can See It At Barrett-Jackson
With a powerful diesel engine and massive mud tires, this is the right tool for any off-road job. There are a lot of Willys jeeps out there, however none of them quite feature the sort of power and attention to detail as this particular classic custom monster. Incredibly high listed suspension, massive mud tires, and an engine can handle just about anything making this car the perfect off-roading monster. All of this is accomplished, of course, through the years of the diesel powertrain but you might not expect what you’ll find within the engine bay of this truck. This especially applies to anyone with the mindset of there’s no replacement for displacement.
Carscoops
Bentley Mulliner Unveils Bathurst-Inspired Continental GT S Duo
Automakers are usually creating special editions to commemorate wins from the distant past but the latest Mulliner specials from Bentley were designed for something a lot more recent. We are talking about a pair of bespoke Continental GT S models, commissioned in Australia as tributes to the Bentley Continental GT3 racer that won at the Bathurst 12-Hour race in 2020.
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
The first car in the history
The first car in history was invented in 1885 by Karl Benz. Benz was a German engineer who had been working on designing and building engines for several years before he decided to put one on wheels. His invention was called the "Benz Patent-Motorwagen," and it was powered by a single-cylinder gasoline engine.
Ugly Cars: These Puppies Aren’t so Ugly That They’re Cute
Some cars just look wrong. These are the ugly cars that shouldn't have made it to the market. Sit back and enjoy some oddities of the auto world. The post Ugly Cars: These Puppies Aren’t so Ugly That They’re Cute appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
1969 Chevrolet Camaro: Performance, And Photos
Geared toward all, with a budget-conscious entry-level coupe to a high-performance hotrod, the 1969 Camaro was Chevrolet’s answer to an entire market segment. It rolled off the line as the third and final year of the first-gen Camaro. Ready to run as a fam’s grocery-getter or to drag the...
Why Are Police Cars Rear Wheel Drive?
Why are police cars rear-wheel drive? The answer may surprise you. The post Why Are Police Cars Rear Wheel Drive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand?
Most GMC models come with a Denali trim. This is their most comfortable and luxurious option, but what does the name mean? The post What Does Denali Stand for From the GMC Brand? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Won Off-Roading Truck of the Year
Here's a look at the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2's title as MotorTrend's 'Four Wheeler Pickup of the Year' and its competitors. The post The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Won Off-Roading Truck of the Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
Carlisle Auctions Features a 650 Horsepower 2017 Corvette Z06 At It's Lakeland Sale
When it comes to the highest performance models in Chevrolet’s lineup, it’s hard to beat the C7 Corvette. Decades of innovation made the Chevrolet pretty boy one of the greatest cars to ever feature four tires and now they’re looked upon as Mavericks of design. One stunning example is the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. The problem is, it’s been pretty hard to find one of those cars in any sort of good condition. Until now.
racer.com
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
yankodesign.com
The unique hinge mechanism on this EDC pocket knife makes it an absolute delight
Inspired by the hinge detail on their popular Provoke Karambit line, the Provoke EDC by Joe Caswell for CRKT brings the same opening mechanism to the traditional spear-point pocket knife. The knife features an aluminum handle with an anodized finish, a D2 steel blade, and CRKT’s signature Kinematic™ opening style that makes the Provoke such an object of beauty.
MotorAuthority
GM files patent for AR auto-dimming windshield
General Motors has filed a patent application for an augmented reality (AR) auto-dimming windshield to protect drivers from the glare of oncoming headlights. First spotted by Motor1, the application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and published Jan. 17, 2023. It describes a lot of added hardware, including an AR head-up display, sensors to detect the amount of light shining on the windshield, and smart glass that allows the amount of light transmitted through the windshield to be electrically tuned.
torquenews.com
When Ford Exploded into Compact Car History
Would you ever consider buying a 2,000-pound compact car for $2,000? Many car shoppers did just that back in the ‘70s. Here’s a little Ford history that sheds a different light on the often-misunderstood story of the Ford Pinto. I Miss the ‘70s. At risk of dating...
