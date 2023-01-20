ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd suspect arrested in Long Beach homicide

By Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2022 homicide of a 48-year-old man in Long Beach, police said Friday.

Edward Mooring Jr., 37 of Long Beach, was arrested Thursday for the Aug. 21 fatal shooting of Kacy Lloyd.

Mooring was found near the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue in Long Beach and was taken into custody, Long Beach police said. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, but two other people have been arrested since it occurred.

Daven Trotter, 27 of Los Angeles, and Geneece Shallowhorn, 26 of Long Beach, were arrested on Nov. 17.

Lloyd, of Los Angeles, was shot to death while standing near his parked vehicle in the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

