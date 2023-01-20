Read full article on original website
NME
Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner scrapped
The planned Madonna biopic starring Ozark‘s Julia Garner has reportedly been scrapped. The film was first announced back in 2020, with Madonna directing and co-writing the film herself, with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. Amy Pascal (Ghostbusters, Little Women) was set to serve as a producer. Last summer, it was...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Diddy Once Shared He Didn’t Want Anymore Kids Until Marriage
Although Diddy was already the father of six kids, he didn’t rule out having more in the future if certain circumstances were met.
Parade
It's a Boy! Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child With Carter Reum
The new mom announced the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday night.
NME
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
NME
Margot Robbie was offered a job at Hooters while filming advert
Margot Robbie was offered a job at Hooters while filming an advert. In a recent interview with NME, Robbie recalled the incident in which she was booked for a commercial job in Australia. “I was in a Hooters commercial, not as a Hooters girl but as someone eating at Hooters,”...
NME
Watch Toyah Willcox cover a KISS classic while dressed up like a unicorn
Toyah Willcox has covered KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ while dressed as a giant pink and purple unicorn, with husband Robert Fripp joining in on electric guitar – check it out below. ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ was originally released in 1979 as...
NME
Oscars 2023 nominations: see the full list
The nominations for the 95th Oscars are being announced today (January 24) – check back here for updates to see the full list. Ahead of this year’s ceremony on March 13, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are naming the films and creatives that have been recognised by the Academy in 2023.
NME
Sarah, Duchess of York quotes Queen Elizabeth II during Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke at Lisa Marie Presley‘s public memorial service yesterday (January 22) and quoted Queen Elizabeth II. The memorial service for the late singer took place on the front lawn of the Presley family’s Graceland home and museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and sole heir to his estate, died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.
NME
Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to NOFX’s Fat Mike’s past comments about her and emo nostalgia
‘s Hayley Williams has addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. The singer-songwriter was reflecting on emo nostalgia and headlining When We Were Young festival – the emo-fest held over two weekends in Las Vegas last October – in a recent interview with Billboard, when she revealed her mixed feelings about the return to the scene.
NME
Watch Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reprise ‘Parks And Recreation’ roles on ‘SNL’
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reprised their beloved Parks And Recreation roles for a skit on last night’s (January 21) SNL. Plaza and Poehler starred as April Ludgate and Leslie Knope respectively in the NBC workplace sitcom, which ran for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. Alongside Plaza and Poehler, the show starred Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.
NME
How to watch ‘Skinamarink’ online in the UK
Experimental horror film Skinamarink, which has been described as the “scariest” film ever made, is due for release next month – here’s how you can watch it in the UK. The film is an outlier in terms of the money that is usually thrown around Hollywood, and is an independent release from Canadian director, writer and producer Kyle Edward Ball. The film is believed to have cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus
Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
NME
Who has won the most Oscars?
The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is seen as the most prestigious award show in the film industry. While viewing figures have dwindled in recent years, the Oscars can still claim to be the most revered bash within the awards season calendar. A large part of that is its long-running history, with the 2023 ceremony set to mark its 95th edition.
NME
Why is it called the Oscars?
The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is seen as the most prestigious award ceremony in the film industry. Since the first ceremony was held in 1929, the Oscars has become the landmark occasion to celebrate the best films of the past year. While the statuette is officially called...
NME
Biig Piig enters her rave new world
You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
NME
Listen to English Teacher’s soaring new track, ‘Song About Love’
English Teacher have today (January 24) released a soaring new track called ‘Song About Love’ – check it out below. The song has been released via cult indie label Speedy Wunderground and sees the band partner with Speedy’s boss Dan Carey. Speaking about the new track,...
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces new solo album ‘Mythologies’
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has announced details of his first official solo album in 20 years, titled ‘Mythologies’. The album was originally conceived for a ballet score and was performed in July 2022 at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux. Mythologies was co-produced by Opéra...
