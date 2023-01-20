RSF Rotary Interact Club shines at R. Roger Rowe School

RSF Interact Club members at R. Roger Rowe Middle School completed their inaugural semester with a bang. Six students, under the guidance of Advisory Teacher Stacey Halboth, engaged in several service projects while discovering leadership skills.

8th-grade students Dean Kaffka and Keani Brown were chosen by school staff to attend LEAD, an overnight leadership camp sponsored by Rancho Santa Fe Rotary. As the Interact Club began to take shape, Kaffka and Brown emerged as club officers.

Club member Jake Hauenstein received a Distinguished Student Citation from RSF Rotary for his continued focus on the Rotary motto of Service Above Self while serving military veterans.

RSF Interactors assembled hygiene bags for youth at TAY Academy Drop-In Center, a safe place with resources for youth experiencing trauma. They also hand-decorated festive holiday ornaments and delivered them to a senior care facility.

With a focus on peers in need, the Interactors collected jackets, sweaters, school supplies, lunch boxes, and water bottles, all donated to Kid’s Kingdom, an orphanage in Mexico.

At year’s end, the students received Interact Club shirts from RSF Rotary Club Youth Chair Mary Murray. The shirt states, “Today, we will make a difference.”

Interact is an international club with almost 350,000 members and 15,000 international clubs in 145 countries. Interact develops leaders ages 12-18 that take local action, discover new cultures and promote international understanding, become leaders, and make friends around the world. If you have interest or questions, contact Stacey Halboth or email rsfrotary@gmail.com.

