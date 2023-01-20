ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Angel Monagas
4d ago

That's Ridiculous.Who is this guy that gets Orrego.Take all his assets to pay for peaple and family that he destroyed.Then give him a sleep tablet.If he's not an American citizen Yes Deported him.Your rite Andreu.This is disturbing call from our court system.

Reply
4
 

margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Ex-Employee Takes Out Loan For $675K In Company Name

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 16. A company was the victim of Fraud – Other on NW 51st Steet. The company reported on 1/11/2023 that an ex-employee took out a loan for $675,000 under the business name.
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Accused serial rapist takes stand in trial after decades-long hunt

MIAMI (WSVN) - An accused serial rapist took the stand in his trial Monday where he is being accused of assaulting dozens of women. Sixty-three-year-old Robert Koehler, nicknamed the “Pillowcase Rapist,” took the stand and told jurors he was innocent and framed by police. 7News cameras captured Koehler...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

High school student to face charges for bringing stun gun to school

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of packing danger at school is getting a lesson in the law. Lyric Holmes appeared in court Friday. The 18-year-old faces charges of possessing a weapon on school property. Police said she smelled of marijuana and was acting suspicious at Everglades High School...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court

MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video showed a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

