WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tshiebwe posts double-double as Kentucky beats Vandy 69-53
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats' longest winning streak this season at four straight
Hamilton falls to No. 1 West Catholic in first-place showdown
HAMILTON - The Hamilton girls basketball team knew it was going to take an outstanding performance in order to beat OK Blue foe and perennial frontrunner West Catholic. The Hawkeyes were able to keep things close for the first five minutes of the game, but the Falcons eventually showed why they are the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2, blowing things wide open over the last 10 minutes of the first half in a 71-32 win on Tuesday night in a battle for the league lead.
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
How One of the Greatest Hogs Basketball Teams Ever Once Took Down That Generation’s Version of the 90s Chicago Bulls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – If you're mid-40s or younger and grew up in Arkansas, the prevailing line about Razorback basketball is that it basically didn't start until Eddie Sutton rolled into town from Creighton in 1974. No one ever speaks of anything before that time. Although, to be fair, pretty...
OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
Pelicans Assign Lewis to Birmingham Squadron, Available for Raptors Game
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 84 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
NBA Reveals New Wrinkle for 2023 All-Star Game Format
The NBA is tinkering with the format of its All-Star Game once again. The league's All-Star draft will be held immediately before the game this year, according to a Tuesday evening release. The revamped draft will serve as a pregame segment to the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration With Missing Warriors Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.
One on One with Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko
So you grew up in Aspen. Were you familiar with Colorado College? No, actually, I was more of a. DU fan. Oh, really? Yeah, especially because we had some friends that played on. Do you? Yeah. I mean, now that I'm on the other side and I'm playing for CC, I can't wait to play The post One on One with Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko appeared first on KRDO.
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Dak to Lamb ‘No Problem’ at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction
"Flawless" was the word used to describe the performance of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC's Wild Card game. "Flawless'' would come in handy again today against the opponent the Cowboys openly say they "wanted.''. “Most definitely, I did,''...
