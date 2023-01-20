Read full article on original website
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Mayfield Jr., Cornerback, UTSA Roadrunners
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Trent Baalke’s Perspective on the Value of Doug Pederson’s Leadership in Jaguars’ Turnaround
The hiring of Doug Pederson this past offseason wasn’t just a home run, it was a walk-off grand slam that propelled the Jaguars further along the path to becoming a consistent contender in the AFC. Players loved him. Fan excitement was elevated, and the Jaguars brass including general manager...
Several Vikings Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest For Offensive Coordinator Jobs
In just the last week, four different Vikings assistant coaches have drawn interest for offensive coordinator positions. That tells you teams around the league took notice of what Kevin O'Connell and his staff did in their first season in Minnesota. The Chargers, who fired OC Joe Lombardi, requested to interview...
Cowboys Are ‘Dumb,’ Says Jimmy Johnson on Odd Finish at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs similarly to the way they were a year ago. However, this time it wasn't a Dak Prescott scramble that ticked off the game's final seconds. No, it was much more bizarre in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On...
Analyzing the True Cost of Broncos Trading for Sean Payton
If there were no cost to get Sean Payton, he would already be announced as a head coach in the NFL. Since the New Orleans Saints still have Payton under contract, for a team like the Denver Broncos, there is going to be a negotiation period with both the coach and the Saints.
No ‘Malice,’ Only ‘Gratitude’ From Rodgers If Traded
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the middle of his dispute with the front office in 2020, a messy, ugly divorce seemed a possibility. Two years later, a potential divorce would be on much more friendly terms. “It’s taboo to talk about...
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play
The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Makes Pro Bowl as Injury Replacement For Tony Pollard
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is headed to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Cook was originally selected as a first alternate, and Cowboys RB Tony Pollard getting hurt during the divisional round this weekend opened up a spot. Cook will join teammates Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Za'Darius Smith, T.J. Hockenson,...
Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Open To Playing In International League Next Season
There has been a lot of speculation over where Bronny James will take his talents. The 18-year-old reportedly has narrowed down his college list to three schools: USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. Although those three schools are currently his top picks, the National Basketball League in Australia has presented itself...
Pelicans Assign Lewis to Birmingham Squadron, Available for Raptors Game
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 84 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
