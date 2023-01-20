Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
Wichita Eagle
Baltimore Ravens Interviewing AFC North Rival’s Assistant for Offensive Coordinator job
Baltimore Ravens are in search of their next offensive coordinator after letting Greg Roman go. That search has led them to Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who they will interview for the OC job today, multiple reports have confirmed. O'Shea is the passing game coordinator as well as...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers to Interview Numerous Candidates for Offensive Coordinator Position
From the moment Byron Leftwich's firing was first announced, the fans in Tampa Bay have been busy speculating which candidates may be under consideration for the vacant position. For the past five days, there have been next to no rumblings, leaks, or fragments of credible information to be found regarding...
Wichita Eagle
Several Vikings Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest For Offensive Coordinator Jobs
In just the last week, four different Vikings assistant coaches have drawn interest for offensive coordinator positions. That tells you teams around the league took notice of what Kevin O'Connell and his staff did in their first season in Minnesota. The Chargers, who fired OC Joe Lombardi, requested to interview...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Replaced in Pro Bowl; Surgery Details Revealed
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent successful surgery Tuesday for the left leg injury sustained in last weekend's NFC playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pollard had a tightrope procedure to repair a high ankle sprain. He also suffered a broken fibula during the awkward tackle, but it should heal on its own without surgery or casting.
Wichita Eagle
Analyzing the True Cost of Broncos Trading for Sean Payton
If there were no cost to get Sean Payton, he would already be announced as a head coach in the NFL. Since the New Orleans Saints still have Payton under contract, for a team like the Denver Broncos, there is going to be a negotiation period with both the coach and the Saints.
Wichita Eagle
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Wichita Eagle
Trent Baalke’s Perspective on the Value of Doug Pederson’s Leadership in Jaguars’ Turnaround
The hiring of Doug Pederson this past offseason wasn’t just a home run, it was a walk-off grand slam that propelled the Jaguars further along the path to becoming a consistent contender in the AFC. Players loved him. Fan excitement was elevated, and the Jaguars brass including general manager...
Wichita Eagle
No ‘Malice,’ Only ‘Gratitude’ From Rodgers If Traded
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in the middle of his dispute with the front office in 2020, a messy, ugly divorce seemed a possibility. Two years later, a potential divorce would be on much more friendly terms. “It’s taboo to talk about...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Makes Pro Bowl as Injury Replacement For Tony Pollard
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is headed to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Cook was originally selected as a first alternate, and Cowboys RB Tony Pollard getting hurt during the divisional round this weekend opened up a spot. Cook will join teammates Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Za'Darius Smith, T.J. Hockenson,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
Wichita Eagle
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
Colts ‘Can’t Afford to Lose’ This Free Agent
One of the philosophies of the Indianapolis Colts' front office is to draft and develop their own players. That often means having added patience with such prospects and seeing to it that they meet their potential. The Colts drafted wide receiver Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2019...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play
The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Claim Cowboys Cornerback Who Is Also Lamar Jackson’s Cousin
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are turning their locker room into a family affair. The team claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Mullen could also provide valuable depth at cornerback. He was a second-round...
Wichita Eagle
What Chiefs, Jaguars thought of Travis Kelce’s record-setting NFL playoff performance
Chad Henne walked up to the line of scrimmage to change the protection call. The Jaguars had six rushers coming. The Chiefs had five blockers. This sucker was going to have to come out fast. It turned out to be the most crucial drive of the Chiefs’ 27-20 home victory...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Wichita Eagle
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
