ok now they need to toss the book at these boys.. they of all people should have known better!! you don't involve yourself in a coup when you serve in the military.. you took an oath and that was against that oath.. so BYE boys you should have thought it through..
As Marines they took an oath to the constitution to protect this country against enemies both foreign and domestic, then they betrayed that oath by becoming domestic terrorists, and traitors, they should be sent to Leavenworth to smash rocks for the rest of their lives!
they're just a bunch of misguided chalk eaters who aren't in charge of anything for a reason. they will probably be court martialed and end up in Leavenworth. lmao hahahahaha 😂😂
Comments / 43