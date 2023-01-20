ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 43

Rusty
4d ago

ok now they need to toss the book at these boys.. they of all people should have known better!! you don't involve yourself in a coup when you serve in the military.. you took an oath and that was against that oath.. so BYE boys you should have thought it through..

Reply(5)
20
Gene Evans
4d ago

As Marines they took an oath to the constitution to protect this country against enemies both foreign and domestic, then they betrayed that oath by becoming domestic terrorists, and traitors, they should be sent to Leavenworth to smash rocks for the rest of their lives!

Reply(11)
17
Guest
3d ago

they're just a bunch of misguided chalk eaters who aren't in charge of anything for a reason. they will probably be court martialed and end up in Leavenworth. lmao hahahahaha 😂😂

Reply
3
Related
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

States With the Most Active Hate Groups Per Person

Slide 1 of 21: On Jan. 16, 2023, the United States will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one day after the 94th anniversary of his birth. As a civil rights leader, King stood up, not only against the institutional racism enforced by the U.S. government in the mid-20th century, but also against the hate groups that were promoting racist ideologies and using violence to suppress equal rights. Hate groups, including those with white supremacist ideologies, are organizations built around the vilification of others based on immutable characteristics such as race, religion, and gender identity. Historically, hate groups in the U.S. have often been reactionary movements. The Ku Klux Klan, for example, formed during the Reconstruction Era, emerging to prominence again in the Civil Rights Era a century later. In the 21st century, the same logic holds, as ongoing demographic changes and the racial justice movement that began in 2020 has been met with increased hate and fear among white supremacist groups. In recent years, the ideologies espoused by many of these groups have gained traction, spreading through social media and increasingly reaching mainstream media - even repeated by elected officials. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights advocacy group, there were 733 active hate groups in the U.S. in 2021, spanning all 50 states. Names of active hate groups identified by the SPLC include, but are by no means limited to, the Proud Boys, the New Black Panther Party, the KKK, the Nation of Islam, Patriot Front, the House of Israel, Christ or Chaos, and the United Skinhead Nation. The ideologies promoted by these and other groups are varied, and often at odds. But each of them discriminates on the basis of race, religion, nationality, sexual preferences, or gender. (Here is a look at the largest hate groups in America.) Using data from the SPLC, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most hate groups. In each state on this list, there were at least four active hate groups in 2021, and at least 2.5 active hate groups for every 1 million state residents. Population and demographic data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Adjusting for population, the number of hate groups in the states on this list ranges from 2.6 for every 1 million people, to 4.6 per million. The largest share of states on this list are in the South, though the three highest ranking states are in the Midwest and Northeast. Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy