Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, one count of accident involving personal injury and one count of criminal mischief.

Vela’s bond was set at $1,705,000, records show.

Just after midnight on Monday, an officer responded to the 1000 block of E. Solar Drive after receiving information of suspicious activity. While responding, the officer saw a 2004 GMC Yukon travelling at a high rate of speed, police said.

According to police, the officer saw the Yukon run a red light while travelling southbound on Mayberry Street, where it collided with a 2015 silver Ford Explorer that was travelling eastbound on Highway 495.

The Ford contained five family members: a husband and wife with three of their children. ValleyCentral spoke with Ashley Chavez , a niece of the family, who identified the man and woman as Oscar and Irene Trevino.

Irene Trevino was pronounced dead at the scene. Oscar and the three children were hospitalized. Oscar remains in critical condition and one of the children is still pending a surgery, according to Chavez.

“It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens to other people, but you don’t expect it to happen to your own family.”

The driver fled the scene of the accident, according to police. Officers were able to locate the man approximately five hours later, where he displayed signs of intoxication. He was admitted to the hospital with police saying that his arrest was pending a medical release.

Chavez started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for medical expenses and funeral arrangements. As of Friday morning, it has received $2,895 in donations.

