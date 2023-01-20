ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1/24: PROTEST AGAINST HONORING FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AT UNION LEAGUE 12PM

PHILADELPHIA, PA (January 23-24, 2023) – Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks will join a coalition of city leaders, activists, and community members on Tuesday, January 24, in taking a stance against The Union League of Philadelphia and demanding that they do not honor Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis with the Gold Medal Award.
