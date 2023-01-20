Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Running for a cause to support helpful paws
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today we got excited talking about the Amway River Bank Run and got a deeper look into one of this year’s charity partners, Paws with a Cause. Paws with a Cause assists those with disabilities through trained assistance dogs. They have a breeding facility and foster dog program to ensure the healthiest dogs are able to assist clients. There are over 400 active dog teams across the country and these services include hearing dogs, seizure response dog, and dogs to help children with autism. Each of these dogs takes 35,000 dollars to train. There are no government assistance or insurance that covers the cost of assistance, so all proceeds are fundraised.
WZZM 13
Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
WOOD
Revamp your kitchen or bath in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re thinking about remodeling your home, especially sprucing up your kitchen or bath, now may be the perfect time to start planning your next project. The best part is that the process doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. We’ve found a place that can help you choose the perfect cabinets and counters to install in your kitchen or the faucets and fixtures to place in your bathroom, all within your budget! Godwin Design Center is known for having everything you need for a new build or a remodel.
WOOD
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
WOOD
Rad Fest returning to Kalamazoo in March
The 14th Annual Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival, also known as Rad Fest, is returning to Kalamazoo this March. Organizers say this year’s three-day festival will feature the works of more than 400 different choreographers from all over the world. (Jan. 24, 2023) Rad Fest returning to Kalamazoo in...
WOOD
A chance for all kids to reach their full potential
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over 42 years, The Potter’s House has provided urban, Christ-centered education for students, preschool through high school, of all ethnic heritages and income levels, equipping them to serve God and society to their fullest potential. The Potter’s House provides a Christ-centered education for students of all ethnic heritages and income levels, equipping them to serve God and society to their fullest potential. The Potter’s House is not just a school. It’s a family. Our students are loved and supported by a whole community of people, from teachers to administrators to volunteers. Our Partner Program provides a way for you to become a part of this family. It’s an opportunity to play an integral role in the education and development of our students by helping cover the costs of their learning community, and walking alongside them as they grow and develop in Christ.
Dad ‘loved his girls,’ says friend of man whose daughters escaped sinking car
HOLLAND, MI -- Two young girls who escaped a car sinking in Lake Macatawa are recovering but the family will need both emotional and financial support as they cope with their father’s death, a family friend said. Lorelei Denton, a longtime friend of Jon Paul Dowler’s wife Jennifer, described...
West Michigan woman opening first-of-its-kind high tea room on Wealthy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high tea room is coming to Grand Rapids around late February, the first of its kind in the area. Melissa Langley, owner of High Tea GR, says her new business venture is very purposeful. “We're not swiping, we're just gonna go and we're gonna...
A deer in Lansing has had a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head for weeks
A small young deer has been roaming Lansing with what appears to be a plastic pumpkin candy bowl stuck to its head.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
WOOD
Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan: 2023 events guide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is Black History Month, a time to commemorate and highlight the contributions of African Americans, both past and present. This year, many organizations and groups are hosting events and activities for the community to participate in!. Grand Rapids. Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr....
WOOD
Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire
The owner of a brewery north of Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 24, 2023) The owner of a brewery north of Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 24, 2023)
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
WOOD
Get your beauty routine on track with the Bengtson Center’s Beauty Week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is the perfect time to take your beauty routine up a notch or if you’ve been thinking about a skin or hair procedure now’s a great time! Our next guests have a bunch of events coming up that can help you become the best version of yourself! Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Katrina join us today from the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery to talk about all the things they can help you achieve with your beauty goals!
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
'It was unreal': Residents of Green Ridge Apartments speak out on fire
WALKER, Mich. — Michelle Jackson has lived at Green Ridge Apartments for around five years. On Jan. 9, she witnessed tragedy. "It was unreal, just like, you never think of tomorrow, your house is going to burn down," said Jackson. "When everything is gone, what do you grab? I grabbed my cat and nothing else."
Comments / 0