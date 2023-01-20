ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Harns Marsh Middle School teacher named Lee County’s Teacher of the Year

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdkxV_0kLgxCC900

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Harns Marsh Middle School teacher was named Lee County Teacher of the Year for 2023.

Steven McGinley is as versatile as they come. He is a Peer Collaborative teacher who teaches Civics one half of the day and commits the rest of his day to mentoring and coaching other teachers.

According to a press release from the Lee County School District, McGinley has been teaching in the district for eight years. McGinley is also a product of the Lee County School District. He went to Allen Park Elementary, Fort Myers Middle and Fort Myers High School.

McGinley believes it’s a duty to provide the current generation with the same quality of education he had when he was a student.

“Every student deserves a great teacher, and every teacher deserves the resources and support to be great,” McGinley said.

McGinley’s accomplishment adds to what has been quite the stretch for Harns Marsh Middle School. According to the press release, Allison Kerner was named Teacher of the Year in 2022, and Samantha Hower was Teacher of the Year in 2019. In November 2022, the school’s assistant principal, Dr. Joseph Restino, was named Assistant Principal of the Year for 2023.

The Teacher of the Year Program recognizes certified personnel for their tremendous contributions to their school and the district.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Report: Board member Patricca created hostile work environment

Bullying, threats, and intimidation, WINK News obtained the results of an investigation that found all of that taking place inside the School District of Lee County. Now, one school board member could face possible sanctions from the governor. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer takes you through the allegations, the...
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches

Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com

Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning

A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man hospitalized after wrong-way crash, possible DUI in North Fort Myers

A man was hospitalized after driving the wrong way on US-41 Business early Monday morning and crashing into a pickup truck in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Cape Coral man was driving an SUV north in the southbound inside lane of US-41 Business just before 2 a.m. Just north of the Edison Bridge, he collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from North Fort Myers.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy