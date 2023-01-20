ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettisville, OH

thevillagereporter.com

James Beck (1935-2023)

James Edward Beck, 88, (January 15, 1935 – January 22, 2023) of Archbold, OH. was born in Pettisville, OH. to John Jim and Alma (Nofziger) Beck. Jim or Jamie, as he was also known, was a 1953 graduate of Pettisville High School where he was an active member of F.F.A.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Randall Moor (1956-2023)

Randall D. Moor, 66, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio. Randall was born November 6, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of the late Harold F and Anna Martha (Marhanka) Moor. He attended West Unity High School, until a tragic automobile...
WEST UNITY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Free Throw Contest Held By Wauseon Knights Of Columbus

FIRST PLACE … Names presented from left to right. Back row: Nolan Zeigler, Lincoln Tester, Hayden Donato, Zechariah Rodriguez, Tyson Bower. Front Row: Lauren Hanak, Sienna May. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The St. Casper’s Knights of Columbus Council 8829 in Wauseon held its free throw contest on Sunday,...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Community Dinner Introduces First Pizza Night

HIGH SCHOOL PIZZA… Wauseon High School students volunteer to serve pizza at the Wauseon Community Dinner. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) During the evening hours of Thursday, January 19th, pizza was served at the weekly held Wauseon Community Dinner. From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Christ United...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fayette 2023 Homecoming Celebration

The Fayette High School held their Homecoming Ceremony on Saturday, January 21st before the basketball games with Hicksville began. Members of the Homecoming Court came out and were introduced to everyone on the court. Those members of the court are as follows. Freshman Attendant Kayla Sliwinski and Escort Keagan Patterson....
FAYETTE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For January 23, 2023

DEFIANCE – Bryan trailed 1,859-1,730 entering the Baker Games where they won 574-489 but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Rams. Dakota Brandeberry was the top bowler of the night with games of 223 and 265 and Issac Stoy added a 377 series (211-166). At Defiance...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Voigt (Bryan)

The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Ella Voigt. Last week in wins over Patrick Henry and Elida, Voigt netted 20 points in a win over the Patriots and then 22 more as Bryan knocked off Elida.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Corey Everetts (Edgerton)

The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Corey Everetts. Last Friday, Everetts dropped 27 points, including all 15 of Edgerton’s points in the final stanza, to lead Edgerton past Fairview 61-51.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier @ Stryker Boys Varsity Basketball

STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33. Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11. Garrett Walz had 14 for the Locos (7-8, 2-2).
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Dairy Association Donates Funds To 4-H Camp Palmer

CHECK PRESENTATION … Donation of $2,000 was presented to 4-H Camp Palmer from the Williams County Dairy Association on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Pictured are; L-R Jeff Dick (OSU Educator), Bill Goodson (4-H Camp Palmer, Executive Director), Dairy Association members, John Radabaugh and Linda Ott, respectively. The Williams County...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WBNO/WQCT Blizzard Auction Rebranded & Set For January 28, 2023

Following the Blizzard of ’78, which everyone who was alive at the time is sure to remember, the well followed radio station in Bryan, Ohio, WBNO/WQCT “wanted to commemorate that event by doing an on-air radio auction” that would be a fundraiser for local organizations. The first...
BRYAN, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall New School Resource Officer For Bryan City Schools

NEW STUDENT RESOURCE OFFICER … Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall was sworn in by Mayor Carrie Schlade on January 3 (PHOTO BY BRYAN POLICE DEPARTMENT) On January 3, 2023, Bryan Police Department officer Jason Randall started the new year off by being sworn in to serve as Bryan City Schools newest School Resource Officer (SRO.) One of two SROs employed by the district, Randall replaces former SRO Stan Nihart, who retired.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Board Welcomes New Member Chris Sanchez

NEW TO THE BOARD … Chris Sanchez is a new member of the Edgerton Park Board. The board learned about four new Park Capital Projects. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Park Board meeting of January 18 began with a discussion on four Park Capital Projects. In attendance...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County

WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH

