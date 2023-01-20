Read full article on original website
James Beck (1935-2023)
James Edward Beck, 88, (January 15, 1935 – January 22, 2023) of Archbold, OH. was born in Pettisville, OH. to John Jim and Alma (Nofziger) Beck. Jim or Jamie, as he was also known, was a 1953 graduate of Pettisville High School where he was an active member of F.F.A.
Randall Moor (1956-2023)
Randall D. Moor, 66, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio. Randall was born November 6, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of the late Harold F and Anna Martha (Marhanka) Moor. He attended West Unity High School, until a tragic automobile...
Free Throw Contest Held By Wauseon Knights Of Columbus
FIRST PLACE … Names presented from left to right. Back row: Nolan Zeigler, Lincoln Tester, Hayden Donato, Zechariah Rodriguez, Tyson Bower. Front Row: Lauren Hanak, Sienna May. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The St. Casper’s Knights of Columbus Council 8829 in Wauseon held its free throw contest on Sunday,...
Wauseon Community Dinner Introduces First Pizza Night
HIGH SCHOOL PIZZA… Wauseon High School students volunteer to serve pizza at the Wauseon Community Dinner. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) During the evening hours of Thursday, January 19th, pizza was served at the weekly held Wauseon Community Dinner. From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Christ United...
Fayette 2023 Homecoming Celebration
The Fayette High School held their Homecoming Ceremony on Saturday, January 21st before the basketball games with Hicksville began. Members of the Homecoming Court came out and were introduced to everyone on the court. Those members of the court are as follows. Freshman Attendant Kayla Sliwinski and Escort Keagan Patterson....
High School Sports Roundup For January 23, 2023
DEFIANCE – Bryan trailed 1,859-1,730 entering the Baker Games where they won 574-489 but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Rams. Dakota Brandeberry was the top bowler of the night with games of 223 and 265 and Issac Stoy added a 377 series (211-166). At Defiance...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Voigt (Bryan)
The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Ella Voigt. Last week in wins over Patrick Henry and Elida, Voigt netted 20 points in a win over the Patriots and then 22 more as Bryan knocked off Elida.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Corey Everetts (Edgerton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Corey Everetts. Last Friday, Everetts dropped 27 points, including all 15 of Edgerton’s points in the final stanza, to lead Edgerton past Fairview 61-51.
Montpelier @ Stryker Boys Varsity Basketball
STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33. Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11. Garrett Walz had 14 for the Locos (7-8, 2-2).
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
Williams County Dairy Association Donates Funds To 4-H Camp Palmer
CHECK PRESENTATION … Donation of $2,000 was presented to 4-H Camp Palmer from the Williams County Dairy Association on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Pictured are; L-R Jeff Dick (OSU Educator), Bill Goodson (4-H Camp Palmer, Executive Director), Dairy Association members, John Radabaugh and Linda Ott, respectively. The Williams County...
Ohio Fair Managers Association Recognizes Don Williams As Outstanding Fair Supporter
WAUSEON, OH -In the Fall of 2022, the Fulton County Fair Board submitted a nomination to the Ohio Fair Managers Association to award Fulton County Resident and former Fair Board member Don Williams as Outstanding Fair Supporter of the Fulton County Fair. The Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) ultimately decides...
WBNO/WQCT Blizzard Auction Rebranded & Set For January 28, 2023
Following the Blizzard of ’78, which everyone who was alive at the time is sure to remember, the well followed radio station in Bryan, Ohio, WBNO/WQCT “wanted to commemorate that event by doing an on-air radio auction” that would be a fundraiser for local organizations. The first...
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Seminar On Mental Health, Addiction & Trauma Held For Helping Professionals In Community
DR. GRETCHEN HAMMOND … A large group of health care and other caring professionals from around the state gathered on Thursday morning, January 19, 2023 to hear wise counsel from this social worker who not only has the knowledge but the experience to teach about trauma, addiction and mental health. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall New School Resource Officer For Bryan City Schools
NEW STUDENT RESOURCE OFFICER … Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall was sworn in by Mayor Carrie Schlade on January 3 (PHOTO BY BRYAN POLICE DEPARTMENT) On January 3, 2023, Bryan Police Department officer Jason Randall started the new year off by being sworn in to serve as Bryan City Schools newest School Resource Officer (SRO.) One of two SROs employed by the district, Randall replaces former SRO Stan Nihart, who retired.
EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Board Welcomes New Member Chris Sanchez
NEW TO THE BOARD … Chris Sanchez is a new member of the Edgerton Park Board. The board learned about four new Park Capital Projects. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Park Board meeting of January 18 began with a discussion on four Park Capital Projects. In attendance...
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County
WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Chief Gary Plotts Shares With Council Progress Of New Police Officer Ashley Kunesh
NEW HIRE … Edgerton police officer Ashley Kunesh, hired one month ago, is already fitting in very well. “Ashley has been a great hire for us,” said Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts. “She’s doing an amazing job for us and we’re proud to have her here.” (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
