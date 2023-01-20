Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Randall Moor (1956-2023)
Randall D. Moor, 66, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio. Randall was born November 6, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of the late Harold F and Anna Martha (Marhanka) Moor. He attended West Unity High School, until a tragic automobile...
thevillagereporter.com
Dail Stutzman (1927-2023)
Dail W. Stutzman, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away January 20, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Dail was a farmer, and also worked as a superintendent at Boyer’s Construction. Dail was born on March 12, 1927 in Wauseon to the late Daniel J. and Martha Anna (Frazier) Stutzman.
thevillagereporter.com
2023 Stryker Homecoming Celebration
This year’s theme for the Stryker High School 2022-23 Homecoming ceremony was “Starry Night/Under the Stars” and their colors were navy blue, gray and gold. The girls were all dressed in variations of those colors and stood tall and gorgeous as they walked the white runway with their handsome attendants.
thevillagereporter.com
Free Throw Contest Held By Wauseon Knights Of Columbus
FIRST PLACE … Names presented from left to right. Back row: Nolan Zeigler, Lincoln Tester, Hayden Donato, Zechariah Rodriguez, Tyson Bower. Front Row: Lauren Hanak, Sienna May. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The St. Casper’s Knights of Columbus Council 8829 in Wauseon held its free throw contest on Sunday,...
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Fair Managers Association Recognizes Don Williams As Outstanding Fair Supporter
WAUSEON, OH -In the Fall of 2022, the Fulton County Fair Board submitted a nomination to the Ohio Fair Managers Association to award Fulton County Resident and former Fair Board member Don Williams as Outstanding Fair Supporter of the Fulton County Fair. The Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) ultimately decides...
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Representative Jim Hoops To Speak At Fayette CDC Meeting On February 20
Jim Hoops is currently serving in the Ohio House of Representatives. He previously served four terms representing the same seat from 1999 to 2006. By 2006, Hoops was term limited and unable to seek another term in the House. In 2018, Hoops returned to the Ohio House of Representatives and now represents the 81st House District, which consists all of Fulton, Henry, Williams counties, and the northern portion of Defiance County.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY SPORTSMEN’S CLUB: 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper” Serves Up A Meal To Remember
GOOD FOOD AND FELLOWSHIP … Guests enjoy the all-you-care-to-eat and drink supper. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, January 20, cars lined both sides of the circle drive leading up to the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon for their 75th Anniversary “Coon Supper.”. The annual...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ella Voigt (Bryan)
The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan basketball player Ella Voigt. Last week in wins over Patrick Henry and Elida, Voigt netted 20 points in a win over the Patriots and then 22 more as Bryan knocked off Elida.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Corey Everetts (Edgerton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Corey Everetts. Last Friday, Everetts dropped 27 points, including all 15 of Edgerton’s points in the final stanza, to lead Edgerton past Fairview 61-51.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For January 23, 2023
DEFIANCE – Bryan trailed 1,859-1,730 entering the Baker Games where they won 574-489 but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Rams. Dakota Brandeberry was the top bowler of the night with games of 223 and 265 and Issac Stoy added a 377 series (211-166). At Defiance...
thevillagereporter.com
WBNO/WQCT Blizzard Auction Rebranded & Set For January 28, 2023
Following the Blizzard of ’78, which everyone who was alive at the time is sure to remember, the well followed radio station in Bryan, Ohio, WBNO/WQCT “wanted to commemorate that event by doing an on-air radio auction” that would be a fundraiser for local organizations. The first...
thevillagereporter.com
Seminar On Mental Health, Addiction & Trauma Held For Helping Professionals In Community
DR. GRETCHEN HAMMOND … A large group of health care and other caring professionals from around the state gathered on Thursday morning, January 19, 2023 to hear wise counsel from this social worker who not only has the knowledge but the experience to teach about trauma, addiction and mental health. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Board Welcomes New Member Chris Sanchez
NEW TO THE BOARD … Chris Sanchez is a new member of the Edgerton Park Board. The board learned about four new Park Capital Projects. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Park Board meeting of January 18 began with a discussion on four Park Capital Projects. In attendance...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall New School Resource Officer For Bryan City Schools
NEW STUDENT RESOURCE OFFICER … Bryan PD Officer Jason Randall was sworn in by Mayor Carrie Schlade on January 3 (PHOTO BY BRYAN POLICE DEPARTMENT) On January 3, 2023, Bryan Police Department officer Jason Randall started the new year off by being sworn in to serve as Bryan City Schools newest School Resource Officer (SRO.) One of two SROs employed by the district, Randall replaces former SRO Stan Nihart, who retired.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball
DELTA – Delta (10-2, 2-1 NWOAL) slammed the door on the Bluestreaks with a 19-8 final frame to hand Archbold their first loss in league play 57-43. Three Panthers were in double figures paced by James Ruple with 15, Bryer Knapp had 14, and Nolan Risner had a dozen.
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Chief Gary Plotts Shares With Council Progress Of New Police Officer Ashley Kunesh
NEW HIRE … Edgerton police officer Ashley Kunesh, hired one month ago, is already fitting in very well. “Ashley has been a great hire for us,” said Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts. “She’s doing an amazing job for us and we’re proud to have her here.” (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton County
WHAT – Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. WHERE – Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio. WHEN – From 4 AM to 8 PM EST Wednesday. IMPACTS – Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: MVPO Holds Public Hearing For 2023 CDBG With Villages
CDBG HEARING … Representatives from a number of Williams County villages turned out for the first public hearing of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program, at the Williams County Commissioners on January 19, 2023. From left to right are Dawn Fitzcharles (Edgerton), Nikki Uribes and Justin Houk (Montpelier), Paul Green (Florence and Northwest Townships), Adam Panas (presenter from Maumee Valley Planning Organization), Mark Trausch (Florence Township) and Beth Rediger (Stryker). Not in photo, Bert Brown (Florence Township). (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Numerous Agenda Items
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 20th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the January 12th meeting along with the current agenda. Approval of the bills...
Comments / 0