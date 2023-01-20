Jim Hoops is currently serving in the Ohio House of Representatives. He previously served four terms representing the same seat from 1999 to 2006. By 2006, Hoops was term limited and unable to seek another term in the House. In 2018, Hoops returned to the Ohio House of Representatives and now represents the 81st House District, which consists all of Fulton, Henry, Williams counties, and the northern portion of Defiance County.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO