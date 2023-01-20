ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfCxx_0kLgwfuz00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña

Police say the vehicle rolled over into the arroyo and the top of the vehicle was submerged in water. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. APD says it appears drugs may have been a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when they hit a pedestrian in the area of University and Lomas. APD says video […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged with killing woman changing tire along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman trying to change a tire. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, NMSP say the 50-year-old woman pulled over on the side of I-40 near the Coors exit to fix a flat. Police say 31-year-old Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco’s truck hit the back of one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Central Avenue and briefly closed lanes in the area. The victim was transported to a hospital, according to APD. No other updates on their status has been provided. All eastbound...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hits and kills pedestrian while responding to a fire

Police are investigating after an Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hit and killed a pedestrian while responding to a fire early Tuesday morning. Fire department officials say they were dispatched to a fire at 2500 University Blvd. SE just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. While crews were responding to the fire, AFR's Engine 3 hit a pedestrian just north of University Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. Fire crews on Engine 3 stopped and attempted to assist the pedestrian, but that person died as a result of the crash.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD app to submit tips, receive police updates launching soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new mobile app to better communicate with the public. The new ABQPD app will be run through the Atlas One program. They will send push alerts for incidents such as missing person flyers, wanted posters, road closures, and school-related incidents that APD is assisting with. Tips […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sulphur Canyon prescribed burn scheduled for end of month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service has scheduled a prescribed burn for later this month or early February. Crews will start burning piles near Sulphur Canyon in the Cibola National Forest as early as January 30. That start date may vary depending on administrator approval and weather conditions. Once the burn begins, smoke may be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy