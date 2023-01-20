Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the vehicle rolled over into the arroyo and the top of the vehicle was submerged in water. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. APD says it appears drugs may have been a factor in the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.

