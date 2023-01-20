ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

State Police issue 178 citations in one-day speed enforcement initiative

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3FlE_0kLgwQcy00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police have announced the results of a one-day speed enforcement initiative on U.S. Highway 20 that took place on January 17. The campaign was part of a multi-state effort aiming to reduce speed related crashes on non-interstate highways.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

During the initiative, State Troopers issued a total of 178 citations and gave 41 warnings. 104 of the citations were issued for speed.

U.S. Highway 20 spans 3,365 miles across America. Other states that participated in the campaign included Iowa, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, January 23

An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we're following to start your Monday.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS GOP address public safety issues, again

Republican lawmakers addressed public safety once again at the Capitol on Monday. Our Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige was there and breaks down the latest on what changes lawmakers would like to see and what the victim of a slain father had to say about bail reform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a series of proposed gun laws Monday in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership, including a statewide ban on open carrying expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont revealed his latest plans...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy