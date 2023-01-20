State Police issue 178 citations in one-day speed enforcement initiative

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police have announced the results of a one-day speed enforcement initiative on U.S. Highway 20 that took place on January 17. The campaign was part of a multi-state effort aiming to reduce speed related crashes on non-interstate highways.

During the initiative, State Troopers issued a total of 178 citations and gave 41 warnings. 104 of the citations were issued for speed.

U.S. Highway 20 spans 3,365 miles across America. Other states that participated in the campaign included Iowa, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

