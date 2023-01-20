Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Paul Krugman says bitcoin could be losing out to the 'pet rock of ages' gold because scandals are denting faith in crypto
Some investors are losing faith in fashionable technobabble and turning to gold, "the pet rock of ages", Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman has suggested.
u.today
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
u.today
850 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by This User Ahead of Shibarium Beta Launch
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
u.today
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Bullish Continuations for Solana and Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins
A widely followed trader says he sees more upside potential for smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and two tokens flying under the radar. Pseudonymous Cantering Clark tells his 158,900 Twitter followers that traders who continue to bet against the Ethereum rival will likely be blown out of their positions by a short squeeze.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Known for Calling Bitcoin Bottoms Issues Alert, Says Crypto Forming Biggest Bull Trap He’s Ever Seen
The trader who nailed last year’s epic Bitcoin (BTC) meltdown is issuing a warning, saying the current rally is not going to end well for crypto bulls. Pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 710,100 Twitter followers that he thinks that real and organic demand is not responsible for the strength in the crypto markets.
u.today
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
u.today
2 Billion SHIB Gone as Shiba Inu Token Burning Spikes in January
