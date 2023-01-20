The San Francisco Standard has some sweet news about Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels, a San Jose-based mobile bakery that achieved viral status in 2022 thanks to a series of TikToks spotlighting the truck and its colorful display of pan dulce. The uncle-and-nephew team behind the panaderia on wheels, Juan Carlos Soto and Ernesto Botello, say after videos of the business hit TikTok, they gained national attention via outlets including the Today Show. Though the business has been around for more than 25 years, they now have a “ride-or-die following” of fans who track the van on Instagram Stories and associate the blasting sound of “La Cucaracha” with the truck’s arrival in the area.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO