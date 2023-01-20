Read full article on original website
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
This TikTok-Famous Mobile Panaderia Plans to Put Down Roots in the San Joaquin Valley
The San Francisco Standard has some sweet news about Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels, a San Jose-based mobile bakery that achieved viral status in 2022 thanks to a series of TikToks spotlighting the truck and its colorful display of pan dulce. The uncle-and-nephew team behind the panaderia on wheels, Juan Carlos Soto and Ernesto Botello, say after videos of the business hit TikTok, they gained national attention via outlets including the Today Show. Though the business has been around for more than 25 years, they now have a “ride-or-die following” of fans who track the van on Instagram Stories and associate the blasting sound of “La Cucaracha” with the truck’s arrival in the area.
This Iconic Late-Night Diner Has Nourished San Francisco’s Queer Community for Generations
Mexican-born comedian and poet Baruch Porras-Hernandez vividly remembers frequent late-night visits to Grubstake Diner. When he lived nearby in the early aughts on Sutter and Taylor streets, he’d wander over to find pals and strangers alike neck-deep in bowls of green caldo verde soup. Porras-Hernandez says what struck him most about those visits was the diversity of the people packed inside the restaurant, fingers oily from plates of french fries. “One night I saw my theater friends, drag queens, queers, and even straights,” he says with a laugh.
