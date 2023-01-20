Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Marita “Rita” K, Raney
A Celebration of Life for Marita “Rita” K, Raney will be held on March 10 at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 12:00-2:00pm. Rita’s wishes were to be cremated. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Shirley McPherson
Funeral services for Shirley McPherson age 97 will be held 2:00pm Friday, January 27th at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1:00-2:00 at the funeral home.
kniakrls.com
Janie Lea Garrett
Services for Janie Lea Garrett will be held at 10:30 a.m Wednesday, January 25th, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at Chariton Cemetery.
kniakrls.com
Judy Wilson
Services for Judy Wilson, 81, of Centerville will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Interment will follow at the Dallas Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Judy’s family.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Next Week
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series one week from today, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Rotary to Hold End Polio Dinner
The Knoxville Rotary Club will be holding an End Polio Dinner Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Candi’s Flowers, Croghan and Russell, CPA, Sundance Realty, Summit Realty/Treasured Portraits and Iowa Realty, Knoxville. The...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Captain Thad White, Indianola FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the first part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Captain Thad White with the Indianola Fire Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
kniakrls.com
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center Seeks More Help
Martha Dykstra is the coordinator of the Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center. The senior center prepares right around 100 meals per day. Eighty of the meals are for meals on wheels, meaning they need to be delivered on routes. Another seven or eight meals are picked up daily while around 16 people drop in for congregate meals at the center, which are ready to eat at 11:30. Dykstra said it is difficult at times to find help in delivering the meals. The center puts out five meals, four days a week. Dykstra tells KNIA/KRLS News about the meal deliveries,“Our biggest need for volunteers comes in the delivering of the meals.”
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Chief Fuller
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller as we talk about his department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Dinner Registration Open
The annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner is February 9th, the first in-person event since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News holding events like the annual chamber dinner are important for the community, and the theme this year is all about teaming together to move forward and grow commerce and tourism in the area.
kniakrls.com
Pella, Pella Christian Send Several to State Speech; PCM Adds Four Entries
The Tulip City High Schools continued their rich tradition of excellence as the Iowa High School Speech Association season kicked off with district contests Saturday. Both Pella and Pella Christian competed at South Tama High School, and Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to the state event on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
Three from Knoxville, Several from Pleasantville Qualify for State Speech
Knoxville students performed well at the District Large Group Speech competition in Tama Saturday at South Tama High School. Brianna Murphy and Kaeding Phillips qualified for State Speech with their play called Two Friends at the End of the World according to Jakob Jehn, Speech coach at KHS. This play takes place during the final hours of the world before the moon crashes into it, ending all life. The two friends head to the local lake and have a conversation about life and friendship.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville boys, Norwalk girls split bowling dual
The Knoxville and Norwalk bowling teams split a dual meet at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines on Saturday. The Knoxville boys notched their first win of the season, defeating the Warriors 2719-2615. Norwalk won the girls meet 2193-1826. The Panther boys were led individually by two-game totals...
kniakrls.com
Pella Show Choirs Sweep Up Hardware at DCG
It was a banner day for the show choirs from the Pella Community School District at the Dallas Center-Grimes Take Two performances Saturday. Pella’s varsity group Acapella claimed the grand championship of the event, and won in the categories of best vocals, choreography, band, and soloist. Bravo, the prep division choir for Pella High School, won that division and performed in the overall evening finals as well, placing 6th.
kniakrls.com
Little Panther Pre-School Open House Set for Feb. 6
According to Knoxville Principal Amy Taylor younger students don’t have any preconceived notions and they don’t have their minds already made up. Taylor said that is part of the reason young children are good to work with. Taylor tells KNIA/KRLS News, “We’re helping them construct their own language, or their own learning.”
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 1-21-2023
After arguably their toughest night of the season so far Friday against Norwalk, the Pella boys basketball team rebounded with a quality road victory in Gilbert Saturday afternoon, knocking off #7 in Class 2A Carroll Kuemper 58-55. The Dutch took advantage of getting to compete in the Gilbert Tigers Basketball Showcase, going back and forth in a contest where neither team lead by more than a handful of possessions. Cam Schulte finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Luke Keitges added 12 points. Pella is now 8-6 overall and returns to action on Tuesday with the girls in Grinnell.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk shooting for Pella Christian sweep in Little Hawkeye basketball twin bill
The Norwalk girls and boys basketball teams will both be gunning for a Little Hawkeye Conference sweep tonight when the Warriors host Pella Christian. The girl-boy varsity doubleheader starts at 6:15 p.m., airing live on 92.1 KRLS as well as kniakrls.com. The games will also be streamed live on the Warrior Productions YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Head of Schools Discusses ESAs
One of the main criticisms levied at Educational Savings Accounts is that as the bill is written, there is no preventing private schools from raising tuition — which would allow them to accept public dollars but potentially squeeze out those Governor Kim Reynolds and supporters claim it is intended to help.
Comments / 0