Peru's annual inflation to soar over 8.8% as blockades hit food prices -minister
LIMA (Reuters) - Inflation in Peru will likely end January at a rate between 8.8% and 8.9% on an annual basis, the country's minister of economy said on Monday, as protests and road blockades push up food prices. "The greatest impact of the protests is being generated in the issue...
Deutsche Bank adds Aptiv to catalyst call buy list ahead of 4Q release
© Reuters. Deutsche Bank adds Aptiv (APTV) to Catalyst Call Buy List ahead of 4Q release. Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating and $126.00 price target on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) after adding the automotive tech supplier to their short-term Catalyst Call Buy List ahead of the company’s 4Q22 earnings release as well as the company’s 2023 guidance initiation. Aptiv will also be participating in a Capital Markets Day in February.
Oil steady amid China holiday, as “no news is good news”
Investing.com -- It’s China holiday week and for oil, that means the rest of the world trading blind-folded with the optimism that when the veil is lowered, crude prices will remain higher. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled at $81.62, down just 2 cents,...
Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000
Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that some users would no longer be able to use SWIFT bank transfers for crypto transactions under $100,000 due to issues with one of its partner banks. Minimum SWIFT Transfer on...
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
(Reuters) - Members of two local unions at CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) NV factories in Wisconsin and Iowa reached an agreement over a new labor contract on Saturday, ending a strike that has been ongoing since last May, the United Auto Workers union said. The contract, which was voted on as...
A South American currency union? Don't hold your breath
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South America is not likely to have a common currency bloc to rival the euro any time soon, analysts said on Monday, despite excited chatter sparked by officials in Brazil and Argentina raising the prospect of a shared tender.
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?
Crypto Researcher: Does Recent Price Action Suggest Bull Market?. IntoTheBlock published a blog to determine if the current crypto landscape is a “bull market” or “bull trap.”. Network fees have increased due to the increase in Bitcoin’s price since November. The blog suggests that while the...
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.46%
Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Technology, Food & Beverages and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX added 0.46%, while the MDAX index added 0.76%, and the TecDAX index gained 1.43%. The best performers...
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
Data suggests meaningful upside in Skechers USA - Cowen
© Reuters. Data suggests meaningful upside in Skechers USA (SKX) - Cowen. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform by Cowen analysts, who also raised the firm's price target on the stock to $65 from $48. The analysts said in a note to clients that its...
Yellen says critically important to restructure Zambia debt
LUSAKA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday during a visit to Zambia that it was critically important to restructure the country's debt, and she believes progress could be made after her frank talks with key creditor China last week. Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was...
ECB policymakers spar on rate outlook beyond Feb hike
FRANKFURT/PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers laid out diverging views on future interest rate hikes on Monday, suggesting that moves beyond next week's half a percentage point increase remain contentious. The ECB promised in December a steady pace of 50 basis point increases spanning multiple meetings to combat sky high...
Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies. In Buenos Aires...
Euro Hits 9-Month High but Pares Gains
The euro has started the week with gains. EUR/USD briefly punched above the 1.09 line earlier today, for the first time since April but has pared these gains. The ECB meets next on February 2nd and is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. What’s the game plan after that?
Defense firms set to post higher sales, McCarthy's election clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Defense companies are expected to post higher fourth-quarter sales, according to analysts, bolstered by easing supply chain bottlenecks and increased defense outlays as the Pentagon and its allies step up spending to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia. However, Republican Kevin McCarthy's election as the speaker of...
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
Ripple’s Lawyer Deaton Says Crypto Regulation Is Not Coming to the U.S
© Reuters. Ripple’s Lawyer Deaton Says Crypto Regulation Is Not Coming to the U.S. John Deaton tweeted that Q1 or Q2 of 2025 is likely the earliest the regulation could get done. Deaton added that the crypto industry must come together to fight the SEC’s enforcement only policy....
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
Natural gas sinks below $3 support before rebounding
Investing.com -- The ‘warm winter’ story appears to have taken its ultimate toll — at least for now — on natural gas, sending the heating fuel’s prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange to below the key $3 support on Monday before they rebounded. The...
