Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County shooting, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after a shooting that seriously hurt another person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened on Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee on Sunday. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the...
click orlando
1 captured, 1 on the run after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after the two carjacked a vehicle outside of a Deltona smoke shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the men stole the vehicle with a customer’s girlfriend still in the passenger...
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
click orlando
Man accused of torching Longwood condo to get back at HOA owed $29K in dues dispute, records show
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man accused of burning down his condo as “revenge” against his homeowners’ association owed nearly $29,000 in unpaid dues and other costs to the HOA, court records show. Marc Lane Hermann, 53, was arrested Monday on four counts of...
click orlando
Man set fire to own condo in Longwood community as ‘act of revenge’ against HOA, affidavit shows
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own condo on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front |...
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
click orlando
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
‘Senseless killing’: Florida mother shot, killed while picking up food for family
Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.
click orlando
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
click orlando
‘Heart shattering:’ Families of late tow truck drivers spread awareness about Florida’s Move Over law
ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of tow truck drivers killed in crashes where drivers failed to move over are helping spread awareness for the Florida law requiring drivers to move over for stopped vehicles on the roadside helping drivers or providing services. “Everyone knows to move over. If you...
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Man dies after being hit by Lynx bus he was trying to catch in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was struck by a Lynx bus in Orange County on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive and Dividend Drive shortly before 7 a.m. Investigators said the man was on a sidewalk...
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
Airport employee and Florida man charged with cocaine trafficking through Orlando Int’l Airport
An airline employee and passenger appeared in court after being charged for attempting to traffic cocaine through an airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Orlando, Florida. The passenger’s backpack was seized after a drug dog alerted officers to the illicit contents. The 2.25 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped...
Comments / 0