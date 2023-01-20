MONTREAL (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

BOSTON, MA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO