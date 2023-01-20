Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Related
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys will not be firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday. Jerry Jones announced following his team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers that McCarthy will return as head coach. McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons, though they flamed out in the playoffs back-to-back ...
NBC Sports
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 offseason moves New York Giants must make to become contenders
The New York Giants season came to a painful end on Saturday night, drawing to a close with a dismantling
NBC Sports
Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent'
SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia. The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way. “I know how...
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys DE goes on amazing rant about Hurts and Eagles
If you need a good pro-Eagles pep talk or rallying cry ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, allow me to direct you to a rant from none other than a former Dallas Cowboy-turned-ESPN analyst. It sounds insane, but trust me. Marcus Spears has become one of the better, sharper voices...
NBC Sports
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup
Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after 49ers loss
Late Sunday night, as a large swath of the football internet was cackling at the Dallas Cowboys for once again getting bounced from the postseason, the team itself decided to join the chorus. The Cowboys' official Twitter account fired off this tweet just before midnight on Sunday night, a couple...
NBC Sports
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
NBC Sports
Orlando Brown sees silver lining in Patrick Mahomes injury
There’s no way Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even if he’s hopping around on one leg, Mahomes will be out there, battling for a third career Super Bowl berth. But Mahomes will be hampered. We’ve seen it before; in Super Bowl LV, he...
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos
As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed...
NBC Sports
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans
There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the prospect of the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason is "a real possibility." If Rodgers has indeed played his final game in green and gold, his exit could have an impact on a pivotal offseason for the division rival he has owned since 2008.
NBC Sports
Sirianni addresses A.J. Brown’s injury, frustration
A.J. Brown was hurting and frustrated late in the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. “He was going through a little something with his body that was hurting him,” Sirianni said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go this week. But he was hurting in that game. So that’s why he wasn’t in the game (late).”
NBC Sports
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to try to revitalized the Patriots’ offense. O’Brien will be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. This will be O’Brien’s second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, a title he previously had in 2011. He also spent 2007-2010 with the Patriots in various offensive assistant roles.
NBC Sports
Shanahan pinpoints moment he realized Warner was 'special'
Since the 49ers selected Fred Warner in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the linebacker has gone on to cement himself as one of the league's top defenders. And while no one could predict back then that Warner would evolve into a two-time All-Pro, his coach Kyle Shanahan might have had an idea. The offensive-minded coach took time Monday to reflect on Warner's abilities after the linebacker played a huge part in securing the 49ers' third trip to the NFC Championship Game in four seasons with Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.
NBC Sports
Bengals claim Chris Lammons off waivers
The Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off waivers Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. However, it ensures the Chiefs can’t re-sign Lammons to their practice squad after waiving him Monday. The Chiefs could activate running...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter, Pats fans have strong reactions to Bill O'Brien hiring
The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.
NBC Sports
Report: Ravens interview Zac Robinson
The Ravens have added another interview of an offensive coordinator candidate to their list. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Ravens have interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for the position. Robinson also interviewed for the Chargers this week. Robinson just wrapped up his fourth...
NBC Sports
Breer: Patriots could add more than one OC candidate to 2023 staff
The New England Patriots have already interviewed five candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator role, and Bill O'Brien appears to be the frontrunner. But even if O'Brien lands the job, it's possible the other candidates could land different gigs in New England. During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston's "Sports...
NBC Sports
Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton
The Panthers and Sean Payton were not able to meet about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy last Friday, so they got together on Monday instead. The team announced the completion of an interview with Payton on Monday afternoon. The two sides pushed the interview, which was scheduled to take place in New York, back because Panthers ownership returned to Charlotte after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes.
Comments / 0