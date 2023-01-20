Since the 49ers selected Fred Warner in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the linebacker has gone on to cement himself as one of the league's top defenders. And while no one could predict back then that Warner would evolve into a two-time All-Pro, his coach Kyle Shanahan might have had an idea. The offensive-minded coach took time Monday to reflect on Warner's abilities after the linebacker played a huge part in securing the 49ers' third trip to the NFC Championship Game in four seasons with Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO