Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram
Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend's Message Goes Viral Following Loss
The Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, experienced the lowest of the lows this past weekend. In the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen was unable to capitalize on his team's homefield edge. Buffalo was trounced by the Bengals, 27-10, in a game where Allen ...
Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard
Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could. According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his belongings after Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in... The post Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is said to be seeking a contract that is comparable to the deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns last year, but the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly offered nothing even close to that. Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland that is fully guaranteed. Jackson, who does not have an... The post Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Will Saquon Barkley’s desire to be ‘a Giant for life’ be derailed by Joe Schoen’s salary-cap vision?
N.Y. Giants head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen news conference — “I want to be a Giant for life.”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Steph Curry Explains Why Warriors Are Blowing Fourth Quarter Leads
The Warriors have had many fourth quarter leads, but still lose.
Ndamukong Suh buried the Giants with savage tweet after 38-7 win
There are different styles of martial arts. Heck, there are different styles of karate, but in many forms, Shotokan for instance, fighters learn the intricacies of hand-to-hand combat while navigating through the complicated belt system, graduating from the white belt (the beginner’s level) to the black belt, the master’s level. The Philadelphia Eagles media team earned their black belt in social media wizardry long ago. Following Philly’s 38-7 win over the hated New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, Ndamukong Suh earned his black belt as well.
CBS Sports
Perfect Giants 2023 NFL Draft plan: Get Daniel Jones (or another QB) a No. 1-caliber WR, revamp secondary
The season has come to an end for the New York Giants, but there are reasons to be excited about the future. In his first year as head coach, Brian Daboll led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory in the wild-card round despite fielding what most believed was a talent-deficient roster.
Dak to Lamb 'No Problem' at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys have the rematch they wanted with the San Francisco 49ers. Can they lean on quarterback Dak Prescott to lead them to another postseason win?
CBS Sports
How Bengals DC Lou Anarumo confused Josh Allen and Bills OC Ken Dorsey in convincing playoff win
The Bengals certainly out-executed the Bills in their convincing 27-10 win in the divisional round, but the game plans on offense and especially on defense were masterclasses by Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo. Behind an offensive line down three starters, Burrow threw exactly half of his passes (19) in 2.5...
Saquon Barkley talks contract ahead of NFL free agency
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley could potentially hit free agency this offseason, but even after arguably the best season of his career, he’s saying he’s “realistic” about the contract he could be seeking, which could be music to the ears of the Chicago Bears.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery
Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula and a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round and will require offseason surgery on the former injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of the contest...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFL Championship
Could Jimmy Garoppolo be available for the NFC Championship? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's unlikely. The 49ers head coach said Monday that he would "be very surprised if [Garoppolo] was out there this week." The comments came two days after Shanahan said (via ESPN) that the sidelined quarterback had an "outside chance" of being ready for the conference championship while adding "there'd be a better chance" for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if San Francisco makes the big game.
Comments / 1