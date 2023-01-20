ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could. According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his belongings after Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in... The post Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is said to be seeking a contract that is comparable to the deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns last year, but the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly offered nothing even close to that. Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland that is fully guaranteed. Jackson, who does not have an... The post Report reveals how much guaranteed money Ravens offered Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Ndamukong Suh buried the Giants with savage tweet after 38-7 win

There are different styles of martial arts. Heck, there are different styles of karate, but in many forms, Shotokan for instance, fighters learn the intricacies of hand-to-hand combat while navigating through the complicated belt system, graduating from the white belt (the beginner’s level) to the black belt, the master’s level. The Philadelphia Eagles media team earned their black belt in social media wizardry long ago. Following Philly’s 38-7 win over the hated New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, Ndamukong Suh earned his black belt as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early

Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches

Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery

Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula and a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round and will require offseason surgery on the former injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of the contest...
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if QB is available for NFL Championship

Could Jimmy Garoppolo be available for the NFC Championship? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says it's unlikely. The 49ers head coach said Monday that he would "be very surprised if [Garoppolo] was out there this week." The comments came two days after Shanahan said (via ESPN) that the sidelined quarterback had an "outside chance" of being ready for the conference championship while adding "there'd be a better chance" for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if San Francisco makes the big game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

