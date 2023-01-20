Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Monday 1/23/23
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes dealing with high ankle sprain after Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes underwent an MRI this morning to reveal the extent of his injury, and is now reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain. He has said that he still intends to play in next week's AFC Championship game, but it's unclear as of this writing whether or not he will be physically able to play. The star quarterback was able to return to the field and finished the game despite his injury, but was visibly hobbled.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 1/23/23: 3 Home Spreads to Bet
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
numberfire.com
Kendrick Nunn available for Wizards on Tuesday night
Washington Wizards guard Kendrick Nunn is active for Tuesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Nunn is on track to make his Washington debut after he was traded to the Wizards on Monday. In an opportunity against a Dallas team ranked 25th in defensive rating, Nunn's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/24/23: How Many Points Will We Get in Indiana?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Denver's Tuesday matchup versus New Orleans
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After a two game absence with hamstring tightness, Jokic will make his return to the court. In a matchup against a Pelicans' defense allowing 53.5 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/24/23
In the past couple of weeks, it feels like everything that goes into overtime flips the other way. Yesterday's game in Dallas was no exception. That just means we're due for regression on these tight, unlucky losses at some point. Will it be today?. Note: Lines are subject to change...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 1/22/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith continues to deal with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to play on Wednesday after sitting out the previous two games. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.7 minutes against the Wizards.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) uncertain Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is uncertain for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and he might pick up a second straight absence on Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell will be in line for another start if Embiid is inactive. numberFire's models project Embiid for 33.5...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid's availability is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's center was inactive on Sunday for left foot injury recovery reasons. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more minutes versus a Nets' team ranked tenth in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers (50.5) if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Suns' Chris Paul (hip) available Sunday
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul missed seven games with his hip injury, but he'll be back on the court tonight for a tough contest against the Grizzlies. Damion Lee made two starts in his absence and will likely move back to the bench with Paul back in the lineup.
Comments / 0