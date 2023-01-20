Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes underwent an MRI this morning to reveal the extent of his injury, and is now reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain. He has said that he still intends to play in next week's AFC Championship game, but it's unclear as of this writing whether or not he will be physically able to play. The star quarterback was able to return to the field and finished the game despite his injury, but was visibly hobbled.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO