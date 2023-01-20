ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bleacher Report makes the case for Colts to go after Daniel Jones this offseason

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may become a free agent this offseason and Bleacher Report thinks the Indianapolis Colts should be interested. The offseason has arrived for all but four teams in the NFL, so that means it’s time for an offseason tradition: the Indianapolis Colts being linked to veteran quarterbacks. Indianapolis has been unsuccessful in finding another franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck retired. The Colts have cycled through a different veteran quarterback each of the last four seasons and the team hasn’t officially abandoned the carousel. With Matt Ryan likely done in Indy, the Colts are in search of a new starting quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy