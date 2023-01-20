Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may become a free agent this offseason and Bleacher Report thinks the Indianapolis Colts should be interested. The offseason has arrived for all but four teams in the NFL, so that means it’s time for an offseason tradition: the Indianapolis Colts being linked to veteran quarterbacks. Indianapolis has been unsuccessful in finding another franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck retired. The Colts have cycled through a different veteran quarterback each of the last four seasons and the team hasn’t officially abandoned the carousel. With Matt Ryan likely done in Indy, the Colts are in search of a new starting quarterback.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO