Erie, PA

Brick House Coffee closing after four years

By Anna Ashcraft
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years.

The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page . The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business.

The post stated in part, “We love this coffee shop, our loyal customers, and especially our wonderful team of people who have made this place what it is today. To all of you who helped us bring Brick House Coffee to life, we cannot thank you enough.”

Gift certificates purchased after Oct. 31, 2022 can be redeemed or refunded at New York Bagel & Deli — 3720 West Lake Road — until Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

