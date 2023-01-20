Kansas lawmakers can’t ban abortions, so some want to give that power to local governments

Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Kids regularly run away from Kansas foster homes. Some have died. The state hopes to improve
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi truck near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
TOPEKA — Byron Lewis was a student at Topeka High School when allowed to use study hall to read to kindergartners at his old elementary school. It was the first time Lewis — now an elementary school teacher in the Turner district — thought a career in education could be in his future. He earned an education degree at Kansas State University and was introduced to programs that urge men of color to enter the profession. Statewide, it’s just not enough. Entering the fall 2022 academic year, there were an estimated 1,500 teacher vacancies in Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
Letter to the Times: Kansas is key to an endangered bird species’ future
The Kansas State Senate has condemned the federal government’s recent move to accord protection to the Lesser Prairie-Chicken (LPC) under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. We write in strong support of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s science-based decision to list this highly iconic species of the shortgrass prairie. LPCs are genuinely in danger of extinction.
