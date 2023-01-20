Read full article on original website
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
Winter Returns With Heavy, Wet Snow, Power Outages, and More Snow
❄ Utility crews worked all night to restore power in New Hampshire and Maine. ❄ Schools canceled or delayed their openings for Tuesday. ❄ Dover and Durham are especially hard hit by outages. ❄ More heavy snow is on the way for Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The snow is...
Some Maine communities saw impressive snow totals
Monday’s storm brought between 3 inches and 16 inches of snow to Maine. Here are some on the snow totals from around the state:. This list will be updated with more towns and totals as they come in.
You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got
When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
Big Issues with More Snow and Heavy Winds For New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday-Thursday
Here we go again with our third snow storm in less than a week for New Hampshire and Maine. After seeing any where from 6 to 14+ inches from just this last storm piling up on an already nice amount of plowed snow, this next snow storm according to a text I received from Eversource electric company, is not something to mess around with.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Fort Kent to Portland with...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Snow expected to fall all day during Monday storm, with mix along coast
PORTLAND, Maine — The winter blitz rolls on. A nor'easter-type storm is traveling north through the New England waters. It's definitely not a bomb. It's more of an enhanced overrunning event, but the end result will be the same: lots of snow for much of Maine. Because of the...
Hundreds of school closings, delays throughout Maine as snow falls
Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in Maine as a Winter Storm Warning is expected to last through the evening hours. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. Roads will be slippery for the...
Another winter storm headed to Maine, this time ending as rain for some
Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas away from the coast starting Wednesday evening and lasting into Thursday. This next storm will track closer to the...
Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day
Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
An Open Letter to the Lazy New England Idiots Who Do This Same Thing Every Winter
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
New Hampshire Ice Castles Has a New Opening Date for 2023
It's that magical dream adorned by so many, including Oprah, who touts about it as well. Whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, that place you've been meaning to visit, or a must to show off to out of town guests, everyone knows about the Ice Castles. Now, drum roll please, after scheduling an opening date later than normal, then cancelling that opening day, a new date is now official, so get those calendars ready.
Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek
Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
