Maine State

B98.5

You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got

When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
92 Moose

Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here

Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine

As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Fort Kent to Portland with...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Hundreds of school closings, delays throughout Maine as snow falls

Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in Maine as a Winter Storm Warning is expected to last through the evening hours. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. Roads will be slippery for the...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day

Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Ice Castles Has a New Opening Date for 2023

It's that magical dream adorned by so many, including Oprah, who touts about it as well. Whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, that place you've been meaning to visit, or a must to show off to out of town guests, everyone knows about the Ice Castles. Now, drum roll please, after scheduling an opening date later than normal, then cancelling that opening day, a new date is now official, so get those calendars ready.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek

Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

